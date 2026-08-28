Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer Slows Down; Will Weekend Bring A Boost?

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups saw a slowdown in box office collections and occupancy on Day 3 after a strong opening as the film heads into the weekend.

Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk data, Toxic has collected Rs 4.92 crore in live collections on Day 3. The film is currently running in 9,559 theatres and has an overall occupancy of 15.0%.

With the latest earnings, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 143.67 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 171.66 crore so far. The final collection for the third day is yet to be reported.

On Day 3, the Hindi version of Toxic collected Rs 3.13 crore net with 14.0% occupancy across 7,136 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 1.14 crore with 24.0% occupancy from 687 shows.

Tamil contributed Rs 20 lakh from 822 shows, recording 13.0% occupancy, while Telugu collected Rs 45 lakh across 914 shows with 18.0% occupancy, the report stated.

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Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk, Toxic began its box office run with Rs 101.1-crore net in India on Day 1, recording 56.1% occupancy across 24,579 shows. On Day 2, the collection dropped to Rs 37.65 crore net, with 22,629 shows and 26.6% occupancy.

On Day 3, the Yash-starrer has collected Rs 4.92 crore net so far, as per the live figures. The final collection for the day is yet to be reported.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also starring.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film was released in multiple Indian languages. Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes and arrived in theatres on Aug. 26.

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