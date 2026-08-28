Russia’s Missile-Carrying Aircraft At Engels Struck By Ukraine’s Alpha Unit: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian drones attacked the Yaroslavl oil refinery, one of Russia's biggest oil processing plants on Friday. Attacks were also reported on Moscow and the surrounding area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a Tu-95 strategic heavy bomber was damaged at the Engels air base in Saratov Oblast in a different operation.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, one of Russia's biggest oil processing facilities, the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, was the attack's objective, according to the General Staff, which also stated that the extent of the facility's damage was still being evaluated.

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Zelenskyy, in a post on his X handle, said, "Over the past day, warriors of our Defence Forces of Ukraine struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region. The distance is 1,000 kilometres from the front line. There were also our just responses to Russia's war in the Black Sea."

"In Russia's Engels, warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine's Alpha unit struck a Tu-95MS missile-carrying aircraft. These are the aircraft that are carrying out strikes against Ukraine. I thank all our warriors for their accuracy! All of this is a response to their strikes. Russians must feel what their war is like," he further wrote.

At least two distinct fires seemed to be blazing on the plant's property in the initial video released earlier in the morning by the Russian Telegram channel Supernova+.

The Slavneft-YANOS refinery has been the target of eight attacks in 2026, including those on August 6, July 16, July 6, May 22, May 8, April 26, and March 28.

Situated approximately 700 kilometres from the Ukrainian border and 250 kilometres northeast of Moscow, the Slavneft-YANOS refinery is one of Russia's five largest oil refineries, processing about 15 million tons of oil annually.

Gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, bitumen, liquefied gases, and fuel oil are all produced at the facility. The Russian state energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom jointly own Slavneft, which is its primary refining asset.

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Mikhail Yevraev, the governor of Yaroslavl Oblast, had previously warned of a drone threat in the area. Following the incident, public transportation routes were modified, and traffic heading toward Moscow was prohibited.

According to Yevraev, the drone attack on the area resulted in one fatality and 27 injuries. The governor claims that drone debris crashed onto a bus, injuring 10 persons.

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