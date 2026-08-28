Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 7: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Film Clears Rs 50 Crore Mark

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has completed its first week at the box office, with the film continuing its theatrical run across domestic and international markets. Its latest day of collection adds to the film's growing first-week total.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 8.75 crore net in India on Day 7 from 2,340 shows, with 85.0% overall occupancy. The collection was 10.8% higher than the previous day's Rs 7.90 crore.

As per the latest Sacnilk data, the film's India net total has now reached Rs 52.30 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 61.05 crore. In overseas markets, it added Rs 8 crore on Day 7, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 67 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 128.05 crore, while the India net has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week.

The Malayalam 2D version recorded 71.75% overall occupancy on Day 7. Morning shows registered 61.00%, followed by 71.08% in the afternoon, 75.75% in the evening and 79.17% at night, as per the report stated.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 4.90 crore net on its first Friday from 1,507 shows, with 58.0% occupancy. Day 2 brought Rs 7.15 crore from 1,803 shows at 74.0% occupancy, while Day 3 recorded Rs 8.80 crore from 1,781 shows with 77.0% occupancy.

On Day 4, the film earned Rs 6.90 crore from 1,825 shows at 64.0% occupancy. Days 5 and 6 each recorded Rs 7.90 crore, with 2,597 and 2,150 shows, respectively. Occupancy stood at 69.0% on Day 5 and 82.0% on Day 6. The first-week India net total stands at Rs 52.30 crore, as per the Sacnilk data.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Girish A D. The film is written by Girish A D and Kiran Josey. Nivin Pauly plays Justin Davis, while Mamitha Baiju plays Ashley. The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Bindu Panicker and Meenakshi Raveendran.

The film follows Justin and his family, with his relationship with Ashley being an important part of the story. His younger brother Joel, along with their friends and relatives, also has key roles. The movie brings together romance, family drama and comedy. It was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, during the Onam festive season.

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