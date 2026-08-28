Gen Z Rewrites Gifting Norms: Rakhi Sales Zoom 20X On Flipkart Minutes; Gold, Silver Coins In Top Demand

Flipkart Minutes recorded a threefold increase in festive orders during Raksha Bandhan 2026, as shoppers increasingly turned to quick commerce for gifts, fashion and last-minute celebrations.

Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of shoppers on the platform, highlighting the growing influence of younger, digital-first consumers on festive buying habits, according to a release by the company on Friday.

The surge was not limited to major cities, with demand rising across markets such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata, as well as smaller cities including Aurangabad, Madurai and Nawada.

Rakhi emerged as the fastest-growing category, with orders rising 20 times during the festive period. Fashion maang tikka followed with fourfold growth.

Precious earrings, gold and silver coins and bars, and pooja thali sets also featured prominently among shoppers' choices.

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The platform's dedicated Rakhi Store became a key destination for customers making last-minute purchases. Flipkart Minutes sold more than 2,000 rakhis every minute, while mobile handsets, true wireless earbuds, gold coin bars and smartwatches emerged as popular gifting choices.

Festive shopping activity was concentrated between 4 pm and 10 pm.

Mobile phones recorded their highest number of gifting orders within a single hour during this period. It points to the growing role of quick commerce in time-sensitive festive purchases.

Shopping patterns also showed that consumers were moving beyond conventional Raksha Bandhan gifts. Orders for accessories such as fashion brooches, mobile tripods and watch combos increased 3.5 times.

Search behaviour reflected similar demand for personalised gifting. Shoppers searched for products including besan laddu, rasmalai, chocolates, Rakhi gift hampers, Rakhi gift baskets and Rudraksha rakhis.

Fashion also gained momentum as consumers looked for festive outfits at short notice. Orders for men's kurtas on Flipkart Minutes rose 87% year-on-year, showing how quick delivery is expanding beyond gifting into occasion-based shopping.

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