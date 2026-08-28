Temple Expands To UK: Deepender Goyal's Startup Buys London Longevity Clinic Ahead Of Wearable Launch

Deepinder Goyal's healthtech venture Temple has expanded into the UK by acquiring London-based longevity medicine practice Longevous, strengthening its clinical and scientific capabilities ahead of its wearable launch.

Temple, founded by Goyal, did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction. According to ANI, Longevous will continue operating under the Temple umbrella, while its founders, Robert Mohr and Avi Roy, will join the company full-time.

The acquisition comes as Temple moves closer to the wider launch of its wearable device, which is designed to capture physiological signals from the head.

Unlike conventional smartwatches that primarily monitor signals such as heart rate, Temple aims to use data from the temple area to provide deeper insights into how the body functions.

Goyal said Mohr and Roy will work alongside Temple's existing science team, bringing clinical experience, research expertise and publication experience to the company's product development and validation efforts.

ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal Unveils Redesigned Temple, To Start Taking Pre-Orders Soon

Mohr will become Temple's Chief Medical Officer. He is a board-certified physician with nearly two decades of clinical experience and has moved from emergency medicine into preventive and precision medicine.

Roy will serve as Temple's Head of Science. He is an Oxford-trained biomedical scientist. He has worked across longevity research and business and was previously a research fellow at the University of Oxford's Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Medical Innovation.

Temple is also developing a health metric called "Entropy", which the company describes as an indicator of the body's energy use at a given point in time.

The metric is designed to update continuously using data collected by the wearable. Temple'sa scientific team is still working to validate the concept.

The acquisition has an unusual origin. Goyal met Mohr and Roy at a dinner in London several months ago. They noticed the Temple device he was wearing and later tested it themselves.

ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal's Temple Wants Engineers With 16% Body Fat - And Obsession

After using the device for about two months, the doctors worked with Temple's science team on the Entropy metric, challenged its assumptions and contributed to validation work. They also reviewed early scientific manuscripts before submission.

Longevous will continue serving its existing clients under Temple, with Mohr and Roy remaining involved in their care.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.