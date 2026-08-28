Exam Reforms: Govt Seeks Suggestions From Students, Parents, Teachers; Deadline September 13

The Government of India has invited suggestions from students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders as it works on reforms to strengthen the country's public examination system.

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on Examination Reforms is seeking feedback on the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including those conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The High-Powered Task Force on Reforms in Public Examinations wants to hear from students, parents, teachers, every citizen," the statement reads.

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The Exam Reforms Task Force said that suggestions can be shared via WhatsApp by sending a message through the dedicated link within minutes.

WhatsApp: +91 7827042830

Website: examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in

Toll-Free: 1800-180-4747

Email: ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in

According to the government's public consultation notice, the task force is examining measures related to technology, examination infrastructure, accessibility, inclusion and student well-being to build a more secure, transparent and future-ready examination system.

The consultation is open to students and candidates, parents, teachers, academic institutions, examination bodies, state governments, experts, professional organisations, civil society groups and other interested stakeholders.

The government said the feedback will help the HPTF formulate its recommendations on examination reforms.

Suggestions can be submitted in English, Hindi or any regional language. Respondents can also choose to remain anonymous, and submissions will not be published.

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The government said that the deadline for submitting feedback is September 13, 2026.

Those with detailed suggestions or supporting documents can email their submissions to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in. The government has also provided a dedicated website, WhatsApp number and toll-free helpline for the consultation.

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