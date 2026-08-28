Jackson Hole LIVE: Warsh Keeps Doors Open For Fed Rate Hike — 'Work To Do If Inflation Above 2%'

Highlighting the employment scenario o f the US, Warsh said, Labour markets are quite stable. The jobless rate, at 4.1 percent, 'remains low by historical standards and has not changed much for a couple of years. Unemployment claims, on a four-week average—an empirically robust real-time indicator—are near their lowest level in decades."

He added, "the relatively low turnover in today's labour market is partly a result of the significant rematching between employers and employees that happened at scale in the post-pandemic environment."