Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: MCU Film Inches Towards Rs 500-Crore Net In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its theatrical run in India as the superhero film entered its fifth Thursday. The latest figures show collections coming from its English, Hindi and Tamil versions.

Box Office Performance

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, Rs 3.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday. The film then collected Rs 83 lakh on Monday, Rs 1.44 crore on Tuesday, Rs 76 lakh on Wednesday and Rs 51 lakh on Thursday.

The Week 4 total was Rs 12.46 crore, taking the overall India net collection to Rs 491.94 crore, Adarsh tweeted. His figures also put Week 1 at Rs 336 crore, Week 2 at Rs 111.78 crore and Week 3 at Rs 31.7 crore.

The film has earned $2.23 billion at the worldwide box office so far, according to Box Office Mojo.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker, who is living alone and working as Spider-Man full-time when growing pressure leads to a dangerous change and the arrival of a powerful new enemy.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink in key roles. It released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

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