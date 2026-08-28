Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

India vs Belgium Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch Hockey World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match on the Star Sports Network television channels and JioHotstar app and website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
India vs Belgium Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch Hockey World Cup Match On TV, Online?
File photo of the Indian team during the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026.
@TheHockeyIndia/X

Harmanpreet Singh-led India will aim to finish their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note when they face co-hosts Belgium in the seventh/eighth-place classification match on Friday.

India missed out on a semi-final spot after a 3-5 defeat to Argentina in their final second-round game. The result ended their hopes of a podium finish, while the team's defensive lapses remained a concern throughout the tournament.

Belgium, ranked world No. 2, will enter the contest with the advantage of home support and familiarity with the conditions. India, meanwhile, will look to improve both their defence and attacking variations against a strong Belgian side.

Belgium have also beaten India twice in the Pro League this year, winning 4-2 and 3-1 in Rourkela. India will now look to end the World Cup on a positive note before turning their focus towards the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Venue

The seventh/eighth-place classification match between India and Belgium will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium.

ALSO READ: Legendary GK PR Sreejesh Demands Accountability After India's Hockey World Cup Disappointment

Date And Time

India's match against Belgium is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

India's Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

  • Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
  • Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
  • Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
  • Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the tournament on the JioHotstar app and website, with an active subscription.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: India Women Stun Germany To Seal Fifth Place; Script Best-Ever Hockey World Cup Finish Since 1974

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

FDA Crackdown: Cipla Arm Loses Pune Drug Sales Licence For Storage Deficiencies, Illegal Ads

FDA Crackdown: Cipla Arm Loses Pune Drug Sales Licence For Storage Deficiencies, Illegal Ads

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com