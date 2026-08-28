India vs Belgium Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch Hockey World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Harmanpreet Singh-led India will aim to finish their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note when they face co-hosts Belgium in the seventh/eighth-place classification match on Friday.

India missed out on a semi-final spot after a 3-5 defeat to Argentina in their final second-round game. The result ended their hopes of a podium finish, while the team's defensive lapses remained a concern throughout the tournament.

Belgium, ranked world No. 2, will enter the contest with the advantage of home support and familiarity with the conditions. India, meanwhile, will look to improve both their defence and attacking variations against a strong Belgian side.

Belgium have also beaten India twice in the Pro League this year, winning 4-2 and 3-1 in Rourkela. India will now look to end the World Cup on a positive note before turning their focus towards the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Venue

The seventh/eighth-place classification match between India and Belgium will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium.

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Date And Time

India's match against Belgium is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

India's Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the tournament on the JioHotstar app and website, with an active subscription.

(With PTI inputs)

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