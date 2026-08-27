India Women Stun Germany To Seal Fifth Place; Script Best-Ever Hockey World Cup Finish Since 1974

Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team defeated Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place classification match at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Thursday.

The victory has helped India secure the fifth position, marking the team's second-best result in the history of the Women's Hockey World Cup and its best finish since the inaugural edition in 1974, when India had finished fourth.

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After a goalless first half, India broke the deadlock in the third quarter through Ishika, who scored from a field effort in the 43rd minute. Navneet doubled the lead a minute later by converting a penalty corner.

Navneet struck again in the 47th minute with another field goal to give India a commanding 3-0 lead.

Germany continued to push for a comeback, as Lynn Krings pulled one back with a field goal in the 59th minute. However, India held firm to complete a 3-1 victory in the 5/6th classification match.

The Salima Tete-led side had narrowly missed out on a place in the semifinals after failing to beat Australia in its final second-round match. However, India bounced back in the fifth-place play-off against Germany to conclude an impressive campaign.

India had entered the tournament ranked ninth and exceeded expectations during the campaign, registering draws against higher-ranked China, England and Australia before defeating World No. 5 Germany.

The match also saw India get the better of the German side, which is coached by Janneke Schopman, who had previously served as India's head coach and as an assistant to Sjoerd Marijne during the team's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

India will now turn its attention to the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next month, with the team carrying confidence from its strong World Cup campaign.

India's Results At Every Women's Hockey World Cup

1974 (France) — 4th

1976 (Germany) — Did not participate

1978 (Spain) — 7th

1981 (Argentina) — Did not participate

1983 (Malaysia) — 11th

1986 (Netherlands) — Did not qualify

1990 (Australia) — Did not qualify

1994 (Ireland) — Did not qualify

1998 (Netherlands) — 12th

2002 (Australia) — Did not qualify

2006 (Spain) — 11th

2010 (Argentina) — 9th

2014 (Netherlands) — Did not qualify

2018 (England) — 8th

2022 (Netherlands, Spain) — 9th

2026 (Belgium, Netherlands) — 5th

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