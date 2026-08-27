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India Women Stun Germany To Seal Fifth Place; Script Best-Ever Hockey World Cup Finish Since 1974

Navneet Kaur scored twice as India beat Germany 3-1 to finish fifth at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, their best result in 52 years.

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India Women Stun Germany To Seal Fifth Place; Script Best-Ever Hockey World Cup Finish Since 1974
India had entered the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 ranked ninth and exceeded expectations during the tournament.
Photo Source: @TheHockeyIndia/X

Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team defeated Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place classification match at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Thursday.

The victory has helped India secure the fifth position, marking the team's second-best result in the history of the Women's Hockey World Cup and its best finish since the inaugural edition in 1974, when India had finished fourth.

ALSO READ | India Crash Out Of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 After 5-3 Loss To Argentina

After a goalless first half, India broke the deadlock in the third quarter through Ishika, who scored from a field effort in the 43rd minute. Navneet doubled the lead a minute later by converting a penalty corner.

Navneet struck again in the 47th minute with another field goal to give India a commanding 3-0 lead.

Germany continued to push for a comeback, as Lynn Krings pulled one back with a field goal in the 59th minute. However, India held firm to complete a 3-1 victory in the 5/6th classification match.

The Salima Tete-led side had narrowly missed out on a place in the semifinals after failing to beat Australia in its final second-round match. However, India bounced back in the fifth-place play-off against Germany to conclude an impressive campaign.

India had entered the tournament ranked ninth and exceeded expectations during the campaign, registering draws against higher-ranked China, England and Australia before defeating World No. 5 Germany.

The match also saw India get the better of the German side, which is coached by Janneke Schopman, who had previously served as India's head coach and as an assistant to Sjoerd Marijne during the team's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

India will now turn its attention to the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next month, with the team carrying confidence from its strong World Cup campaign.

India's Results At Every Women's Hockey World Cup

  • 1974 (France) — 4th

  • 1976 (Germany) — Did not participate

  • 1978 (Spain) — 7th

  • 1981 (Argentina) — Did not participate

  • 1983 (Malaysia) — 11th

  • 1986 (Netherlands) — Did not qualify

  • 1990 (Australia) — Did not qualify

  • 1994 (Ireland) — Did not qualify

  • 1998 (Netherlands) — 12th

  • 2002 (Australia) — Did not qualify

  • 2006 (Spain) — 11th

  • 2010 (Argentina) — 9th

  • 2014 (Netherlands) — Did not qualify

  • 2018 (England) — 8th

  • 2022 (Netherlands, Spain) — 9th

  • 2026 (Belgium, Netherlands) — 5th

ALSO READ | Legendary GK PR Sreejesh Demands Accountability After India's Hockey World Cup Disappointment

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