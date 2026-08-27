India Women Stun Germany To Seal Fifth Place; Script Best-Ever Hockey World Cup Finish Since 1974

Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team defeated Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place classification match at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Thursday.
The victory has helped India secure the fifth position, marking the team's second-best result in the history of the Women's Hockey World Cup and its best finish since the inaugural edition in 1974, when India had finished fourth.
????????????????????????????????! ????????????— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 27, 2026
The Indian Women's Team defeats World No. 5 Germany 3–1 to secure 5th place at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. ????????
This is India's best-ever World Cup finish in 52 years. We finished 4th in 1974. ????????✨#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/LSvPoP9wKu
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After a goalless first half, India broke the deadlock in the third quarter through Ishika, who scored from a field effort in the 43rd minute. Navneet doubled the lead a minute later by converting a penalty corner.
Navneet struck again in the 47th minute with another field goal to give India a commanding 3-0 lead.
Germany continued to push for a comeback, as Lynn Krings pulled one back with a field goal in the 59th minute. However, India held firm to complete a 3-1 victory in the 5/6th classification match.
The Salima Tete-led side had narrowly missed out on a place in the semifinals after failing to beat Australia in its final second-round match. However, India bounced back in the fifth-place play-off against Germany to conclude an impressive campaign.
India had entered the tournament ranked ninth and exceeded expectations during the campaign, registering draws against higher-ranked China, England and Australia before defeating World No. 5 Germany.
The match also saw India get the better of the German side, which is coached by Janneke Schopman, who had previously served as India's head coach and as an assistant to Sjoerd Marijne during the team's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
India will now turn its attention to the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next month, with the team carrying confidence from its strong World Cup campaign.
India's Results At Every Women's Hockey World Cup
1974 (France) — 4th
1976 (Germany) — Did not participate
1978 (Spain) — 7th
1981 (Argentina) — Did not participate
1983 (Malaysia) — 11th
1986 (Netherlands) — Did not qualify
1990 (Australia) — Did not qualify
1994 (Ireland) — Did not qualify
1998 (Netherlands) — 12th
2002 (Australia) — Did not qualify
2006 (Spain) — 11th
2010 (Argentina) — 9th
2014 (Netherlands) — Did not qualify
2018 (England) — 8th
2022 (Netherlands, Spain) — 9th
2026 (Belgium, Netherlands) — 5th
????????????????????????????, ????????????????????????????????????! ????????????— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 27, 2026
From the opening draw against Paris Olympics silver medallists China to a statement 3–1 win over World No. 5 Germany, the Indian Women's Team has delivered a World Cup campaign that promises bigger things in the future. ????❤️#HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/jPZ4htuS84
???? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????! ????????❤️— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 27, 2026
A historic 5th-place finish for the Indian Women's Team at FIH World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, celebrated together with Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Shri Sekar J Manoharan. ????????… pic.twitter.com/15xIFXwXrM
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