OTT Releases This Weekend: Alpha, Bandar, Michael And More — Movies, Series To Watch

Looking for something new to watch? This weekend brings a fresh mix of movies, series and documentaries across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5, with something for every kind of viewer.

Babita Singh Reporting (Prime Video)

A suspended police officer investigates the murder of her childhood friend, uncovering hidden memories and a deeper mystery.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Bandar (ZEE5)

A fading former star's life falls apart after he is accused of rape, leading to a media storm and public scrutiny.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Chumbak (Netflix)

Five families living in a Mumbai neighbourhood become deeply involved in each other's lives in this multi-generational comedy.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

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Adults Season 2 (JioHotstar)

An unexpected kiss creates new complications for a close group of friends as they deal with relationships, personal choices and growing up.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

All the Truth in My Lies (Netflix)

A bachelorette road trip takes an unexpected turn when secrets and hidden feelings begin to test a close group of friends.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Alpha (Netflix)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star in this YRF Spy Universe action thriller about two sisters who join forces to take down a rogue military programme after uncovering secrets about their past.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Baredda (Prime Video)

Based on a shocking true-crime case, the drama revisits the 1992 murders committed by Ricardo Barreda and focuses on the victims behind the headlines.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Dark Matter Season 2 (Apple TV)

The Dessen family's peace falls apart as Jason's obsession with the mysterious Box brings new dangers and alternate realities.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Dilan ITB 1997 (Netflix)

As political unrest grows in Indonesia, university student Dilan struggles to balance his beliefs, future and first love.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look (Netflix)

This special presentation offers a closer look at Grand Theft Auto VI, its world of Leonida and protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Graveyard Season 3 (Netflix)

A new investigation leads Chief Inspector Önem and her team into a dangerous conspiracy involving a criminal network and a hidden threat.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Mousetrap (Netflix)

An isolated novelist teams up with unlikely allies to uncover the truth after a mysterious entity known as the Rat destroys his life.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

The Secret Woman (Netflix)

A woman is told she is actually someone who disappeared three years ago, forcing her to question her identity and uncover the truth.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

The Whisper Man (Netflix)

After his young son is kidnapped, a crime writer seeks his estranged father's help and uncovers a link to an old serial killer case.

Streaming from August 28, 2026

Michael (JioHotstar)

Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in this biographical drama exploring the King of Pop's rise to fame, personal struggles and controversies.

Streaming from August 29, 2026

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