Immortal Trailer X Reviews: GV Prakash-Kayadu Lohar's Supernatural Thriller Impresses Netizens

The trailer of Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into its mix of romance, horror and supernatural mystery.

Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film follows a young man whose search for love takes a dark turn after he moves in with a mysterious woman. With its unusual romance, eerie visuals and supernatural elements, the trailer has now sparked reactions from viewers on X.

Immortal Trailer Reactions On X

While some praised its intriguing premise and visuals, others shared their opinions on the performances, horror elements, background score and the unusual pairing of GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, calling the concept “interesting,” “intriguing” and “different.”

One X user praised GV Prakash Kumar's script choices, while another expressed excitement and hoped the film would also get a Hindi release.



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What Is Immortal About?

Immortal is a Tamil fantasy-horror thriller starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. The film also features TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.

Written and directed by Mariyappan Chinna, Immortal has music composed by Sam CS. Arun Radhakrishnan serves as the cinematographer, while Rajesh M handles the editing.

Produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under the AK Film Factor banner, Immortal is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026.

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