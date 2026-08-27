Immortal Trailer X Reviews: GV Prakash-Kayadu Lohar's Supernatural Thriller Impresses Netizens

The trailer of Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into its mix of romance, horror and supernatural mystery.
Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film follows a young man whose search for love takes a dark turn after he moves in with a mysterious woman. With its unusual romance, eerie visuals and supernatural elements, the trailer has now sparked reactions from viewers on X.
Immortal Trailer Reactions On X
While some praised its intriguing premise and visuals, others shared their opinions on the performances, horror elements, background score and the unusual pairing of GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, calling the concept “interesting,” “intriguing” and “different.”
#Immortal Trailer ???????? Visuals and VFX ???????? Interesting Concept ⌛ @gvprakash Reaction at the end ( During Ilayaraaja Retro Song ) ???? Gvp ♥️ Kayudu Chemistry ???? pic.twitter.com/ZoPjYVFGfc— Prasaanth (@prasaanth_07) August 26, 2026
#IMMORTAL Trailer ????@gvprakash continues to surprise with his film choices! ????— Tamil Memes (@Gurunathaaaa) August 26, 2026
Seems a fresh blend of romance, fantasy and thrills with an intriguing creature concept. Looking forward ???? pic.twitter.com/cPT4eYP2zD
#Immortal - Trailer ???? A dark and intriguing fantasy horror thriller that blends romance, mystery and supernatural elements. #GVPrakash and #KayaduLohar lead the film, while the eerie visuals and Sam CS' intense BGM create a chilling atmosphere.????— Tharani ʀᴛᴋ (@iam_Tharani) August 26, 2026
Looks like a promising genre… pic.twitter.com/DdMcvwuv9P
#Immortal trailer looks super interesting ????— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 26, 2026
A Horror thriller filled with Supernatural creature ????
A Successful film for Actor #GVPrakash loading ???? pic.twitter.com/KYOkNnYEoq
#KayaduLohar & #GVPrakash is #Immortal— Morvin Edward (@morvinedward) August 26, 2026
An interesting & intriguing trailer that definitely grabs attention????
If the film delivers this concept in an entertaining & engaging way this could be a HIT???????? pic.twitter.com/NtVV3ruKAQ
#Immortal trailer looks intense romantic-thriller tension and that creepy zombie survival vibe!????— Mahesh (@SK_Mahesh23) August 26, 2026
Another unique script unlocked by @gvprakash & he constantly showing insane versatility from movie to movie!???????? pic.twitter.com/l4fIXQi2b3
That Transition From Romance To Super Natural Thrilling Moment ????#GVPrakash's reactions ????— Rajasekar Russalayan (@iamrajesh_pov) August 26, 2026
Impressive #Immortal Trailer.. pic.twitter.com/vSLabB02ey
Intresting trailer ???? fantasy horror script. Now days #Gvprakash script selection ????????— Premkumar Sundaramurthy (@Premkumar__Offl) August 26, 2026
Looking forward #immortal pic.twitter.com/4mu9kWjonG
Watched #Immortal trailer,— Raviarasu (@dir_raviarasu) August 26, 2026
Very much colourful and suspenseful thrilling visuals & bgm????
Darling GV Prakash & Kayadu pair is very fresh on screen
Waiting for another banger????
Best wishes to the whole team????@gvprakash @11Lohar @SamCSmusic@thinkmusicindiahttps://t.co/nXOuJ4BbND
Look stunning and different bro— sundar (@ssundar86) August 26, 2026
One X user praised GV Prakash Kumar's script choices, while another expressed excitement and hoped the film would also get a Hindi release.
#GVPrakash continues to impress with his script choices and versatility from film to film! ????#IMMORTAL Trailer looks visually vibrant while blending romance, thrills and an intriguing creature concept.— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2026
A refreshingly different world with GV Prakash stepping into yet another…
First of all congratulations ✌️— Mukesh Bhatt (@Onlymukeshbhatt) August 26, 2026
The trailer is looks amazing and I m excited for this movie.
Second why are not in hindi is you don't want the north indian people are enjoying this film. Please kindly request dubbed this film in Hindi ????
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What Is Immortal About?
Immortal is a Tamil fantasy-horror thriller starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. The film also features TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.
Written and directed by Mariyappan Chinna, Immortal has music composed by Sam CS. Arun Radhakrishnan serves as the cinematographer, while Rajesh M handles the editing.
Produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under the AK Film Factor banner, Immortal is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026.
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