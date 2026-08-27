Bajaj Finance Allots NCDs Worth Rs 5,000 Crore On Private Placement Basis

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has allotted up to 5 lakh non-convertible debentures of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

"The Debenture Allotment Committee of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e., 27 August 2026, allotted 500,000 NCDs, at face value of Rs. 1 Lakh per NCD aggregating to Rs. 5000 crore on private placement basis," the filing stated.

The payment of coupon/interest and principal will be done on Aug 27 of each succeeding year starting today, till 2030. The NCDs will mature on Aug. 27, 2036, as per the filing. An interest of 8.15% per annum has been offered on the coupons.

Bajaj Finance Q1 FY27

Bajaj Finance reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the first quarter of the current financial year, even as asset quality soured. Consolidated profit rose 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,986 crore in the April-June quarter, as per results announced on Thursday, compared to an estimate of Rs 4,700 crore.

Net interest income also jumped 23% to Rs 12,571 crore, against Rs 10,288 crore posted in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Asset quality improved, with the share of gross non-performing loans falling to 0.96% from 1.03% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.39% versus 0.41% in the March quarter.

Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 22% to Rs 10,137 crore. Loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 1,993 crore from Rs 1,969 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2025.

Bajaj Finance Share Price

Shares of the company opened 2% higher on Thursday, but eventually pared their gains to trade 0.3% higher at Rs 1088.30 apiece as of 12:32 p.m. on the NSE.

The stock has risen 10.3% year-to-date and 24.21% in the last 12 years.

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