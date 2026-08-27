TVS Jupiter Dual Tone Launched: Price, Colours, Features And Other Details

TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS Jupiter Dual Tone Spectral Range in India on Wednesday, introducing fresh updates to its 110cc family scooter. The new range brings two new dual-tone colours, Spectral Blue and Spectral Copper.

According to the company, the new colours make the TVS Jupiter the first scooter in the 110cc segment to offer these distinctive spectral shades. The colour treatment is complemented by matching inner panels, a new seat colour and partial-chrome mirrors, giving the scooter a more contemporary appearance.

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Price And Colours

The new TVS Jupiter Dual Tone Spectral Range will be available soon at authorised TVS Motor dealerships. It has been priced at Rs 89,825 in ex-showroom, Delhi.

The two new colour options are Spectral Blue and Spectral Copper, designed to add a distinctive visual appeal to the scooter.

New Features And Comfort

The new variant gets a premium long seat with an integrated backrest for both the rider and pillion. It also introduces Sequential Turn Signal Lamps (TSL), which TVS says are a first-in-segment feature, along with a USB Type-C charging port.

The scooter continues to offer 33-litre under-seat storage, which can accommodate two helmets, while TVS' SmartXonnect connected technology is also available.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said the new edition builds on the Jupiter's progressive design and feature-rich offering while catering to the changing preferences of modern Indian families.

Engine And Performance

The TVS Jupiter continues to use a refined 113.3cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces 5.9kW of power and up to 9.8Nm of torque with TVS iGO Assist. The company said the system is designed to provide stronger acceleration while improving fuel efficiency.

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TVS said the Jupiter has evolved over more than 13 years, with the 2024 iteration offering 29 best-in-class and segment-first features. The new Dual Tone Spectral Range builds on that positioning with additional styling, convenience and technology enhancements.

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