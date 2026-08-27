Crackdown Intensifies: 131 Kg Expired Food Destroyed In Delhi Ahead Of Festive Season

The Delhi Food Safety Department has intensified inspections across the national capital ahead of the festive season, with officials stepping up checks to prevent the sale of expired, adulterated and unsafe food products, reported NDTV.

A special inspection drive was conducted across Delhi on August 26, covering several areas, including Okhla, Badli, Nihal Vihar and Narela. Officials also carried out inspections at the Okhla Vegetable Market and Ghantaghar Vegetable Market as part of the wider food safety exercise.

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During the inspections, around 131 kg of expired food items were identified and destroyed on the spot by the authorities. The items included khoya, besan and flour, which are commonly used in the preparation of sweets and other festive food products.

The action comes ahead of the festive season, when demand for milk-based products and sweets typically rises across Delhi.

As part of the inspection drive, officials collected 37 samples of milk-based products and sweets for quality testing. Samples of paneer, khoya, ghee and sweets will be sent to laboratories for examination.

The department said further action will be taken based on the laboratory test reports. Authorities are also expected to continue monitoring food products closely throughout the festive period.

The department has said that special quality monitoring of paneer, khoya and sweets will continue during the festive season. Food Business Operators have been advised to comply with licensing requirements as well as prescribed hygiene and storage standards.

Officials have also warned that strict action will be taken against businesses found selling adulterated, expired or otherwise unsafe food products.

Consumers, meanwhile, have been urged to remain cautious while purchasing festive food items. Authorities have advised buyers to check expiry dates, packaging and product information before purchasing food products, as per the reports.

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The intensified inspections are aimed at ensuring food safety during the festive season and preventing unsafe products from reaching consumers.

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