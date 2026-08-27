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'Accusation Helps Nothing’: Chinese Embassy Responds To Viral Claim Over Nepal Flash Floods

China has rejected claims that it withheld flood warnings from Nepal, calling the allegations “fake news”. Beijing said an earthquake triggered an avalanche and landslide, urging focus on rescue efforts.

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'Accusation Helps Nothing’: Chinese Embassy Responds To Viral Claim Over Nepal Flash Floods
China denies failing to warn Nepal ahead of deadly floods, landslides
Image: PTI

China has denied allegations that it failed to provide Nepal with an early warning before the deadly floods and landslides that struck the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border area, calling the accusations “completely false and misleading”.

The Chinese Embassy in Nepal issued a formal statement denying that Beijing sat on crucial information about the impending disaster. It also rejected suggestions that a dam-related incident on the Chinese side had triggered the destruction on the Nepal side.

According to the embassy, two claims circulating in Nepal were false: that China failed to issue a timely warning, contributing to the heavy loss of life, and that a dam collapse linked to a geological disaster on the Chinese side triggered the disaster.

ALSO READ: Over 300 Indians Missing After Nepal Flash Floods, Death Toll Rises To Over 160

China described both allegations as fake news and urged attention to the ongoing humanitarian emergency instead of assigning blame.

Earthquake, Avalanche May Have Triggered Disaster

The Chinese Embassy said an earthquake or quake-like tremor on the morning of August 26 triggered a snow avalanche, which then caused a massive landslide affecting areas on both sides of the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal also said preliminary information indicated that an earthquake occurred, potentially triggering an avalanche and subsequent flooding.

Nepal's disaster management authorities said satellite imagery showed a glacial rock slide around 20 kilometres from Rasuwagadhi, sending debris into the Lhende River.

At the time of the report, at least 165 people had died in Nepal and three in China, while hundreds remained missing.

The Chinese Embassy urged Nepal and China to focus on rescue and relief operations rather than a blame game, stressing that cooperation is essential during the humanitarian crisis.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Seven Maharashtra Tourists Stranded, Four Safe; CMO Issues Helpline Numbers

Widespread destruction occurred across dozens of communities in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts. Initial figures indicate at least 165 fatalities in Nepal and three in China, alongside hundreds of missing persons. 

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