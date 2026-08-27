50% Return in Six Months: This Stock Jumped 3% After Getting Rs 1,305 Crore New Project Order

Skipper shares gained around 3% in Thursday's trading session after the company announced fresh orders worth Rs 1,305 crore for several domestic and international power transmission and distribution projects. The stock has delivered around a 50% return over the past six months.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 561.5 apiece, after gaining around 14.25 points from its previous close at Rs 547.25 on NSE.

The new orders are spread across India and export markets, strengthening Skipper's presence in the power transmission infrastructure segment. The company disclosed the order win in an exchange filing dated Aug. 27.

Skipper Wins Domestic, Export Orders

According to the company's press release, the Rs 1,305 crore order includes the supply of transmission towers and monopoles for T&D projects in North American markets. Skipper has also secured two 765 kV transmission line projects from a reputed domestic developer.

The order win comes as transmission infrastructure investments continue to support demand for power T&D equipment and engineering, procurement and construction projects.

Sharan Bansal, Director at Skipper, said the new orders across domestic and international markets demonstrate the company's execution capabilities, technical expertise and growing customer confidence.

He said, " The receipt of new orders aggregating to ₹1,305 crore across domestic and international markets is a strong endorsement of Skipper's execution capabilities, technical expertise and growing customer confidence. We are particularly encouraged by the renewed momentum in our export business, with orders from developed markets gaining traction in line with our expectations. The breadth of these orders further strengthens our diversified T&D portfolio and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for complex power infrastructure projects across geographies.”

He also highlighted renewed momentum in the company's export business, particularly across developed markets, and said the company expects this momentum to strengthen as market conditions improve.

The company expects opportunities from transmission infrastructure, grid expansion and renewable energy integration to support demand in both India and global markets by remaining focused on disciplined project selection, efficient execution and maintaining a balanced mix of domestic and international business.

Stock Price Movement

Apart from today's rise, the stock has been in focus over a prolonged period. It has not only gained more than 50% over the last six months, but has also delivered around a 200% return over the past three years.

Currently, trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 27.5 times, with a market cap of Rs 6,326.6 crore.

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