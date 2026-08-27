Mumbai News: Large Crane Section Crashes At Kandivali Building Site, Motorcycle Damaged — Watch Video

A crane collapsed at an under-construction building site in Sai Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai, after a large section of the equipment suddenly fell to the ground.

Fire brigade and police teams rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and assessed the situation.

According to preliminary information from the police, no injuries have been reported and there is currently no indication that anyone is trapped under the debris.

A motorcycle was damaged after the crane section fell at the construction site. Authorities are assessing the site and circumstances surrounding the crane collapse. Further details are awaited.

The incident comes just a week after a same incident in Mumbai's Kurla East. A crane toppled onto a slum area in Kurla East injuring ten people, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 21.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance services and BMC ward staff were mobilised to the site. According to a junior engineer from the BMC's L Ward who was present at the site, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority was preparing to begin an eviction and demolition operation at the location.

The accident occurred while a crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine for the proposed operation, according to the official.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Crane Accident: Large Crane Collapses In Kurla, Eight Injured — All You Need To Know

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