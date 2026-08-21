Mumbai Crane Accident: Large Crane Collapses In Kurla, Eight Injured — All You Need To Know

A crane toppled onto a slum area in Kurla East in Mumbai early on Friday, injuring ten people, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The incident was reported at around 3.04 a.m. on Aug. 21 near Buntara Bhavan, a MHADA building behind Galaxy Apartment in Indira Nagar, Kurla East.

Initial information received by the authorities indicated that three to four people were trapped after the crane fell. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance services and BMC ward staff were mobilised to the site.

According to a junior engineer from the BMC's L Ward who was present at the site, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority was preparing to begin an eviction and demolition operation at the location.

The accident occurred while a crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine for the proposed operation, according to the official.

Six injured people were taken to BMC-run Sion Hospital, while two others were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. All six people admitted to Sion Hospital are in stable condition, according to information received from the hospital. The two injured people undergoing treatment at Kurla Bhabha Hospital are also stable. No deaths have been reported so far.

Authorities are checking whether any other people remain trapped at the accident site. Further details are awaited.

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Last month, at least one person was killed and three others were injured after a crane collapsed from the 13th floor at an under-construction high-rise in Mumbai's Mira Road. The incident occurred at the JP Infra residential complex, where construction work was underway. Officials said that the crane came crashing down onto a parking area, crushing multiple vehicles and causing extensive property damage.

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