Five Stocks To Buy Today October 7: BHEL, Ramkrishna Forgings Voltas, And More

Equity markets remain firmly on traders' radar, with analysts identifying stock-specific opportunities based on technical indicators and prevailing price trends. Top picks include Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), and Voltas Ltd.

Here are these five stocks to buy today along with their target prices, stop losses and potential upside from current market prices.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. (CMP: Rs 730.20)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Ramkrishna Forgings with a target price of Rs 775 and a stop loss of Rs 685. The target implies a potential upside of 6.14% from the CMP. Market data also showed a bid price of Rs 730.20 for the stock.

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Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 259.60)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager, Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, recommends buying Go Digit General Insurance in the Rs 255-260 range. He has placed the stop loss at Rs 250 and target at Rs 272. From the CMP, the stock offers a potential upside of 4.78%.

Dabur India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 388.05)

Patel also recommends buying Dabur India between Rs 384 and Rs 388, with a stop loss at Rs 374. The target has been set at Rs 410, translating into a potential upside of 5.66% from the current market price.

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) (CMP: Rs 451.50)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, recommends buying BHEL at Rs 450, with a stop loss of Rs 435 and target price of Rs 472. The target indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the CMP. BHEL was quoted at Rs 451.50 on October 6.

Voltas Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,064.90)

Krishan has also recommended buying Voltas at Rs 1,060, setting a stop loss at Rs 1,040 and target at Rs 1,195. The target represents the highest return among these five calls, implying a potential upside of 12.22% from the CMP.

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