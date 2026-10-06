Dabur Q2 Update: Revenue Growth Expected In Double Digits; Hair Oils, Shampoos Seen Growing In High Teens

Dabur Q2 Business Update: Dabur India expects consolidated revenue to register double-digit growth in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, with its India FMCG business also expected to deliver double-digit growth, marking its strongest performance in recent quarters.

The company said demand conditions remained steady during the quarter despite a volatile operating environment marked by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, persistent inflationary pressures across commodities and deficit rainfall. Dabur said it remains optimistic about a further acceleration in consumption, supported by the upcoming festive season, while continuing to monitor geopolitical and inflationary developments.

The Home & Personal Care (HPC) business is expected to record double-digit growth, with hair oils and shampoos projected to grow in the high teens. The company said the performance was led by robust growth in both perfumed and coconut hair oils, reflecting healthy consumer demand. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

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Oral care is expected to post mid-single-digit growth on a high base, supported by continued investment and franchise strength. Home care is expected to grow in the high single digits, while skin care is projected to deliver double-digit growth, reflecting strong brand equity across the portfolio.

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The Healthcare business is expected to register mid-single-digit growth. OTC & Ethicals is expected to see a sequential recovery, with early-teens growth, while Digestives are expected to maintain strong momentum and post high-teens growth.

Health supplements, however, were impacted by the ongoing transition to refreshed packaging and labels across the portfolio, resulting in a temporary drag on performance during the quarter.

The Foods and Beverages business is expected to record mid-teens growth. Foods is expected to continue its robust momentum with strong double-digit growth, while Beverages is likely to post early-teens growth, reflecting sequential recovery driven by expanded offerings across formats and price points and a favourable season.

On distribution channels, Dabur said its emerging channels, including e-commerce and quick commerce, are expected to maintain strong growth momentum, supported by continued investments and an omnichannel distribution approach. Modern Trade continued to grow at double digits.

General Trade also continued to grow across urban and rural markets, with rural markets continuing to outpace urban markets, supported by ongoing efforts under Project Saksham.

Dabur's International Business is expected to post high-teens growth in INR terms despite severe headwinds in the Middle East. Key markets including Egypt, Turkey, the US, Bangladesh and the UK are each expected to record strong double-digit growth in INR terms.

The company said its key brands continued to deliver robust growth across categories, supported by focused brand investments and wider distribution reach.

Inflationary pressures remained elevated, particularly in the HPC and OTC & Ethicals businesses. Dabur said operating margins were impacted by these pressures during the quarter, partly offset by calibrated price increases and ongoing cost-saving initiatives.

Profit after tax is expected to continue growing at a double-digit level.

Dabur said it remains focused on delivering sustainable and profitable growth through disciplined execution of its growth strategy, enhanced cost competitiveness and digital capabilities.

The company said detailed financial results and its earnings presentation for the quarter will be released once the Board of Directors approves the consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Dabur India Limited is one of India's leading FMCG companies, with a legacy of 141 years. The company said eight out of every 10 Indian households use at least one Dabur product.

Its portfolio includes three Rs 1,000-crore brands — Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Toothpaste and Real — along with three Rs 500-crore brands and 16 brands in the Rs 100-500 crore range.

Dabur is the second-most distributed FMCG company, with a reach of 8.5 million retail outlets. During FY 2025-26, the company recorded consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 13,192 crore and consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,895 crore.

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