Suriya-starrer Scene continues to show a strong hold at the box office, with the Tamil action comedy maintaining its momentum as it heads deeper into its third week in theatres.

The Jithu Madhavan directorial has earned Rs 1.09 crore in India on Day 16 so far and is currently running across 714 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 148.81 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 172.89 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Tamil continues to lead the day's collections, contributing Rs 89 lakh from 485 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 20 lakh from 229 shows. The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 260.60 crore by the end of Day 15.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1 and Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. It peaked at Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4. The film then earned Rs 12.85 crore, Rs 8.05 crore and Rs 6.25 crore on Days 5, 6 and 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 111.70 crore.

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In Week 2, Scene collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 3 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 14. Week 2 added Rs 35.25 crore.

On Day 15, Scene collected Rs 77 lakh, while Day 16 has added Rs 1.09 crore so far.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film, which is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

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