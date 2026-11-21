A Flipkart delivery boy has allegedly disappeared with 120 parcels meant for customers in Ahmedabad, including 18 mobile phones and four tablets, according to reports.

Police at Navrangpura Police Station have registered a case and are trying to trace him, DeshGujarat reported.

Left For Deliveries, Never Returned

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The accused, Popatlal Parsaram, is from Jalore in Rajasthan. He started working as a delivery boy on August 18, according to the complaint.

ALSO READ | E-commerce Firms, Delivery Boys Had Tough Time Due To Bengaluru Rain Fury

On October 19, he set out at around 10 am from the store at Camex Complex on Commerce Stadium Road with 120 parcels to deliver. He had not returned by the evening.

When staff tried calling him, they found his phone switched off. Further efforts to find him also failed, the complaint says.

Phones, Tablets, Watches

Apart from the 18 phones and four tablets, the other 98 parcels contained items such as clothes, perfumes, bags, cosmetics and watches.

He is also accused of not handing over the money he had collected from customers who chose to pay cash on delivery.

ALSO READ | How A Pizza Delivery Boy Turned A Frustrating Mumbai Traffic Jam Into A Business Idea

Complaint Filed

The complaint was lodged by Atik Ahmed Syed Ahmed, a resident of Juhapura who works as an enforcement officer.

Navrangpura police registered the case on November 20, and an investigation is underway to locate and arrest the accused.

Not The First Such Case

Parcel thefts by delivery staff have been reported in Ahmedabad before. In August 2025, Khadia police arrested a 28-year-old delivery agent accused of stealing 171 parcels worth over Rs 49 lakh, many of them high-end mobile phones, from a local distributor that handled Amazon consignments. According to Khadia police, he had sold many of the phones cheaply outside Gujarat.

In January this year, 549 parcels worth Rs 18.87 lakh were found to have gone missing over nearly six months from an e-commerce delivery hub in the city's Satellite area. Police suspected that one or more delivery workers at the hub were involved.

ALSO READ | Flipkart Agent Arrested With Rs 4.6 Lakh Stolen Loot, Including iPhone 17 Pro Max Cover & AirPods

In Surat, police arrested four people, including three delivery boys, in November 2025 for allegedly stealing mobile phones and tablets from Amazon parcels, Gujarat Smachar reported.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.