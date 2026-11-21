Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday exhorted bankers to focus more on lending to small businesses, stressing that the broader economic payoff is much greater.

Speaking at an event organised by Bank of Maharashtra in Pune district earlier in the day, Malhotra said writing a high-value loan of Rs 1,000 crore to a large business enterprise will benefit only a single individual or a business.

"However, if we provide the same amount to small enterprises, the overall impact and benefits could be at least a hundred times greater," Malhotra said, adding that the same will be a thousand times if the amount is distributed to micro-enterprise borrowers.

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The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker said this is a "special appeal" after witnessing gains that have accrued to a wider mass of people because of banks' attention to people in rural areas and weaker economic segments.

"We must remember that development should be inclusive. When we talk about development, it must be development for everyone. It is important that we take all sections of society and all regions along with us," he added.

Mentioning the gains made under the government's financial inclusion initiative with the opening of over 60 crore accounts. Malhotra underlined that the needs have now extended to include financial and digital literacy as well.

Banking services are increasingly being accessed through digital mediums, Malhotra said, underlining that it is "equally important" to exercise caution while using digital banking services.

He also urged people not to fall for fraudulent financial schemes targeting unsuspecting investors.

"If someone approaches you with an offer promising returns of 20 per cent, 30 per cent or even 40 per cent over a short period, you should be extremely cautious. Such unusually high returns are often associated with hidden risks or fraudulent schemes," he said.

He asked people to never share their OTP with anyone and be careful about clicking on unknown links or responding to suspicious messages.

"I would strongly encourage all of you to adopt digital banking services, but do so responsibly and with complete awareness. We must ensure that people are protected from all kinds of digital fraud," Malhotra said.

Malhotra made the remarks while speaking at a financial inclusion camp organised by the bank at Waksai village, Mawal taluka, in Pune district.

The camp, which saw a turnout of over 500 people, aims to bring essential banking services and government-backed social security schemes closer to the community, and the Governor said that such camps will be held across the country till December 31.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Nidhu Saxena, and other officials from the banking sector also attended the camp which is a part of the Department of Financial Services' (DFS) nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign.

Saxena said Bank of Maharashtra has expanded its business correspondent network to 10,000 from 3,000 two years ago, and added that it has conducted 3,691 camps so far, including those run by the regional rural bank it sponsors.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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