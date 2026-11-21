Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday credited Indians with bringing down gold prices by heeding his appeal in May to stop buying the metal, telling an audience in Lucknow that people who listened to him have saved money.

"I had urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold," Modi said in a public address at the fifth National Skill Convocation (Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh) at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar. He made that appeal on May 10, about six months ago.

He compared the response to the one Lal Bahadur Shastri got in the 1960s. "Just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character," he said. "An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved.'"

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The Appeal To Skip Gold

Modi first made the appeal at a BJP public meeting in Hyderabad in May. At the time, the West Asia conflict was pushing up crude prices and putting pressure on India's foreign exchange. "Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively. In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year," he said then. It was one of seven appeals he made that day, along with using less fuel and putting off foreign travel.

Three days later, the government raised import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%. Modi repeated the appeal on Sept. 1 in a video message, this time linking it to his push for Swadeshi.

Jewellery stocks fell sharply the day after the first appeal. Sky Gold dropped more than 12%, Senco Gold about 11%, Kalyan Jewellers nearly 10% and Titan 8%.

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How Bullion Prices Have Moved

Domestic prices are clearly lower. MCX gold was at about Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams on May 11. It ended Friday's session at about Rs 1.22 lakh, a fall of roughly 20%. A household that held off buying 10 grams in May would pay around Rs 30,000 less today.

International prices fell even more. Spot gold closed at about $4,724 an ounce on May 11 and was trading near $3,538 on Saturday, a drop of about 25%. Gold is now more than a third below its late-January record of nearly $5,590.

Bullion analysts have blamed the global sell-off on expectations of US rate hikes, 10-year Treasury yields above 5% and a strong dollar. They have not pointed to Indian demand. The duty hike and a weaker rupee have kept Indian prices higher than they would otherwise be, which is why the domestic fall is smaller than the global one.

What Demand Did

Indians did buy less gold. Official gold imports for April to October came to $24.78 billion, down 39.9% from $41.24 billion a year earlier, according to Commerce Ministry data. October imports alone fell 62.6% from a year earlier to $5.51 billion.

World Gold Council data shows the same trend. India's gold demand in the July to September quarter was 162 tonnes, 29% lower than a year earlier. Jewellery demand fell 20% to about 100 tonnes, its weakest third quarter since 2020. Bar and coin demand fell 40% to 55 tonnes.

The WGC has said high prices, not just restraint, are a big reason for the fall. Domestic gold averaged Rs 1,48,891 per 10 grams in the quarter, 45% more than a year earlier. Indians spent 3% more in value terms, Rs 2,419 billion, while buying less metal.

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