When you think of celebrity weddings, elaborate decorations and extravagant settings often come to mind. Moving away from the glitz, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who tied the knot in Greece on November 11, allowed the natural beauty of the location to take centre stage.

Set against the picturesque Aegean Sea, their oceanfront celebration featured delicate floral arrangements, transparent seating and a striking mirrored aisle. Fresh photographs have now offered a closer look at the dreamy décor and the thought behind its design.

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Inside Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander's Wedding Decor

The seating arrangement featured rows of transparent acrylic chairs, each adorned with subtle cream floral details. The see-through design kept the space light and ensured that the stunning ocean views remained unobstructed.

A dreamy floral installation built around a geometric frame with circular detailing was set at the centre of the ceremony. White and pale yellow blooms, including roses and hydrangeas, were arranged generously around it, with flowers cascading at different heights.

The aisle and ceremony platform featured another interesting detail to the setup. There was a reflective mirrored surface, capturing the floral arrangements, the surrounding sky and the changing natural light. While the neutral flooring, transparent chairs and a muted floral palette brought the entire setting together, the Aegean Sea and rocky coastline created a romantic atmosphere.

The Vision Behind The Couple's Dreamy Wedding Setup

The planning team had earlier shared the inspiration behind the decor on Instagram, describing the celebration as a fairytale wedding in Greece. From finalising individual elements to watching the entire setup come together, the team revealed that it took months of planning to bring the vision to life.

“Then we watch it all come alive, and the joy and pride are unexplainable. There is nothing like the moment the vision in your head is suddenly real, and everyone you love is standing inside it,” read the statement.

Explaining Kavya and Anirudh's brief, the team revealed that they wanted a timeless and calm setting that would complement the natural surroundings.

“They wanted a wedding that felt like an exhale, soft and luminous, with nothing shouting for attention. With the Aegean as our backdrop, the sea became the main character, and everything else was designed to frame it, never compete with it. We chose ivory, butter yellow and champagne, with no contrast color, so the whole scene feels like one quiet, golden hush,” the team shared.

Why The Aegean Sea Was The Centrepiece

Rather than opting for bold colours or elaborate backdrops, the designers made the natural surroundings an integral part of the decor. The Aegean Sea remained the focal point, while every other element was carefully chosen to complement the view.

“The sea became the main character, and everything else was designed to frame it, never compete with it. We chose ivory, butter yellow, and champagne, with no contrast colour; so the whole scene feels like one quiet, golden hush,” the team shared.

The colour palette extended across different materials and details, including silk, beading, petals, roses, hydrangeas and mirrors. The planners also explained their decision to incorporate butter yellow into the otherwise neutral colour scheme.

The designers also wanted the celebration to reflect the couple's personalities, balancing luxury with a relaxed atmosphere. “And if you've met the couple, you know the fun they bring and their love for life. That's why the wedding is luxe but never stiff. It's soft and glowing, and it laughs a lot,” they said.

Mirrored Aisle

One of the most striking features of the wedding decor was the mirrored floor. The designers chose it to reflect not only the floral installations but also the changing sky throughout the ceremony. The arrangements were kept asymmetrical to create a naturally grown appearance rather than a rigid, structured design.

The reflective surface allowed the setting to evolve with the changing light, creating different visual effects throughout the day.

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Kavya and Anirudh are hosting a grand reception in Chennai today, November 21. The grand celebration is scheduled to take place at ITC Grand Chola. It is likely to bring together prominent figures from the worlds of cricket, cinema, business and politics.

Ahead of the evening festivities, several prominent guests were seen arriving at the Chennai airport, including Mahesh Babu along with his family, actor-couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

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