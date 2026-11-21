O.M - Operation Mole has made a strong start at the box office, with the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer attracting audiences across its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions.

The Tamil film has added Rs 9.01 crore to its India net collection on Saturday so far, taking its two-day total to Rs 27.11 crore. The film is currently running across 4,801 shows. The India gross collection has reached Rs 31.63 crore after two days, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 2, earning Rs 6.71 crore from 2,781 shows at 41.1% occupancy. The Telugu version followed with Rs 2.03 crore from 1,236 shows, recording 33.1% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 27 lakh from 784 shows at 12% occupancy.

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The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 32 crore as of Day 1.

Advance Bookings

For Day 3, OM has recorded advance bookings of Rs 6.55 crore, including blocked seats, with 4.14 lakh tickets sold across 6,720 shows. Without blocked seats, the booking value stands at Rs 5.66 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film is also seeing early bookings for Day 4. So far, 1.66 lakh tickets have been sold across 2,872 shows, generating Rs 2.09 crore in advance bookings. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 1.76 crore.

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About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as "Siya". Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

O.M - Operation Mole released in theatres on November 20 with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

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