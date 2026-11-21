The Indian box office has witnessed a strong run in recent weeks, with several major releases attracting audiences across languages. From Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, films across Bollywood and the South Indian film industries have recorded impressive collections.

Among the five films being tracked, Ramayana, Scene, Jailer 2, Mookuthi Amman 2 and OM: Operation Mole have recorded varying box-office performances.

Here's a breakdown of their India and worldwide earnings, based on the latest figures available on Sacnilk.

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India Box Office Collection Compared

Ramayana continues to dominate the domestic box office. After 16 days, the film has collected Rs 879.50 crore net in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 1,050.95 crore. On Day 16, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 15.75 crore net across 15,497 shows. Its Hindi version remains the biggest contributor, with Rs 669 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 71.15 crore, Telugu at Rs 54.80 crore, Malayalam at Rs 42.30 crore and Tamil at Rs 42.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Suriya-starrer Scene has collected Rs 147.72 crore net in India, with its gross earnings reaching Rs 171.60 crore after 15 days. On Day 15, the film earned Rs 77 lakh across 694 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 118.02 crore to its total domestic net collection, while Telugu added Rs 29.70 crore.

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Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has accumulated Rs 475.17 crore net in India and Rs 555.68 crore gross after 37 days. The film earned Rs 6 lakh net across 108 shows on Day 37. Its Tamil version remains the biggest contributor, with Rs 328.78 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 86.33 crore, Hindi at Rs 51.71 crore and Kannada at Rs 8.35 crore.

On the other hand, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 21.50 crore net in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 24.78 crore, after 15 days. According to Sacnilk, on Day 15 the film earned just Rs 1 lakh across 18 shows on Day 15.

Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi-starrer OM: Operation Mole, also listed as OM Chapter 1: Udhiram, opened in theatres on November 20. The film collected Rs 17.70 crore net in India on its first day across 6,628 shows.

The Tamil version led with Rs 13.35 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 4 crore and Hindi at Rs 35 lakh. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 20.55 crore.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Compared

Ramayana is comfortably ahead of the other films in the worldwide box-office race. Its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 523 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,573.95 crore after 16 days.

Jailer 2 occupies the second position, with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 835.68 crore. The film has earned Rs 280 crore from overseas markets, in addition to its domestic gross of Rs 555.68 crore.

Scene has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 260.60 crore after 15 days. Its India gross stands at Rs 171.60 crore, while overseas earnings have reached Rs 89 crore.

Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 24.78 crore gross in India. Its latest overseas and worldwide collection figures have not been reported by Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, OM: Operation Mole registered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 31.55 crore on its opening day. This includes Rs 20.55 crore from India and Rs 11 crore from overseas markets.

Box Office Summary

Ramayana remains the clear winner among the five films, with its worldwide gross collection reaching Rs 1,573.95 crore after 16 days. Meanwhile, Scene has also made a strong impact at the box office, crossing the Rs 260 crore mark in worldwide collections.

Mookuthi Amman 2 has recorded Rs 21.50 crore in domestic net collections, while OM Operation Mole has made a strong start with Rs 17.70 crore net on its opening day.

With theatrical runs continuing, the coming days will determine whether the films can maintain their momentum and add to their respective box-office totals.

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