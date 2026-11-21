Patanjali Foods has informed the exchanges that Madhya Pradesh Food Safety Administration has banned the sale of a cow ghee batch. The state's Chhindwara food safety department described the cow ghee batch unsafe and stated that the sample does not conform to food safety standards.

"The sample does not conform to the standards of The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the filing read.

The company is set to submit for retesting of the sample and file an appeal against the order, if needed. It further assured that the order does not have any material impact on financial or operational activities, except to the extent of value of the cow ghee of the batch.

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The development comes days after Patanjali Foods issued clarification over Maharashtra Food and Drug Admnistration action against its cow ghee. The FDA seized Patanjali cow ghee at M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Sundarwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The regulator seized 4,032 units of ghee, amounting to 2,279 litres, across two batches.

Patanjali Foods then calrified that the regulator's action was addressed to distributor and not company. It did not recieve direct order from FDA and has not received any lab report confirming the violations.

Referring to information and documents available, Patanjali Foods said that FDA officials collected samples of the concerned batches of Patanjali Cow Ghee for laboratory testing." It is important to clarify that the collection of samples for testing, by itself, does not establish adulteration, substandard quality or any violation of applicable food safety standards," Patanjali Foods said.

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