Chelsea will take on Leeds United in a Premier League 2026-27 Matchweek 11 fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, November 21.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland in their previous league outing. The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League standings and will be looking to strengthen their position in the race for a top-four finish.

Chelsea have had a mixed run of results in recent weeks, with their defeat to Sunderland coming after a 2-0 victory over Manchester United. They will now look to make the most of their home advantage against Leeds.

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Leeds United, meanwhile, head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Noah Okafor came off the bench to score the winner, helping Daniel Farke's side end their five-match winless run in the Premier League.

The visitors are currently ninth in the standings and will be keen to build on that result. A victory at Stamford Bridge could also bring them closer to Chelsea in the league table.

The two sides have already met once this season, in the Carabao Cup, with Chelsea producing a thrilling comeback to register a 6-3 victory. However, Leeds avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings between the clubs last season, winning 3-1 at Elland Road before playing out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Date And Time

The Chelsea vs Leeds Premier League match will be played at 8:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, November 21.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Venue

The Chelsea vs Leeds match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Recent Form

Chelsea's last five Premier League matches: W-L-W-L-L

Leeds United's last five Premier League matches: L-D-D-L-W

Chelsea vs Leeds: Match Officials

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Chelsea vs Leeds Premier League contest.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Likely Lineups

Chelsea: Mike Penders (GK), Marco Palestra, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pep Chavarría, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Jordan Henderson, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto.

Leeds United: James Trafford (GK), James Justin, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemović, Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Lukas Nmecha, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Live Telecast Details

The Chelsea vs Leeds Premier League match will be telecast live on Star Sports network channels in India.

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Chelsea vs Leeds: Live Streaming Details

The Chelsea vs Leeds Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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