The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player towards India captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The AIFF has urged the continental governing body to review the incident and take appropriate action.

A Palestine player was spotted making a nose-fanning gesture while standing close to Gangte during India's 4-1 victory over Palestine. The incident drew widespread criticism after footage from the live broadcast went viral on social media.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 To Win SAFF Championship 2026, Secure Historic Three-Peat

In a statement posted on social media, the AIFF confirmed that it had asked the AFC to examine the available match footage and take action under the applicable regulations.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

"In its complaint, AIFF has asked the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations.

"AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. Such conduct is contrary to the fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated," the federation added.

The complaint comes after an impressive performance from the India men's team, which continued its unbeaten run in Group E with the victory.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side took the lead in the eighth minute through Kamgouhao Doungel. However, Palestine captain Yazan Khalifah converted a penalty in the 32nd minute to bring his team level, with both sides heading into the break at 1-1.

The second half was delayed by more than two hours due to heavy rain, forcing both teams to remain in their respective dressing rooms as the weather conditions worsened.

India returned with greater attacking intent after the restart. Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam restored India's lead in the 52nd minute before Gangte extended the advantage seven minutes later.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri Congratulates India After Pakistan Win, Sends Special Message To Blue Tigers

Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia then sealed the 4-1 victory with a goal in the 89th minute.

India now need just one point from their final Group E fixture against hosts Malaysia to secure qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027. The team will be aiming to make its 11th appearance in the continental tournament.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.