Actor Dia Mirza's seemingly critical post about Nawazuddin Siddiqui on X left fans wondering whether the two had fallen out, but the remarks turned out to be part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming web series, Dr. Hassan.

In the post, Dia described Nawazuddin as difficult to work with, writing, "Nightmare to work with! Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka hai! Bilkul offensive character."

The remarks prompted reactions from fans, with several surprised by the apparent criticism of the actor. Some also wondered whether the post was genuine or a publicity stunt, as details of the actors' collaboration had not yet been revealed.

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The post was later understood to be part of the marketing campaign for Dr. Hassan, a medical drama set to stream on JioHotstar in December 2026.

Nawazuddin To Play Abrasive Doctor In Medical Drama

The upcoming Hindi-language series is an adaptation of the popular medical drama House MD. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reportedly portray the central character, a brilliant but abrasive doctor whose unconventional personality and sharp attitude make him rude to deal with.

Dia Mirza will appear in a key supporting role, reportedly resembling the character of Cuddy in the original medical series.

The show's promotional campaign appears to be using the contrast between Nawazuddin's on-screen personality and his real-life image to generate curiosity among viewers.

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Around the same time as Dia Mirza's post, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared an Instagram story with the caption, "Ek Omkar! Nanak Dev Ji." However, there is no confirmation whether this was a response to Dia Mirza's comments.

There hasn't been any official announcement regarding the two working together on a project yet. However, reports suggest that Dia and Nawaz have been cast for an upcoming OTT project.

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