Garment workers in Bangladesh's Gazipur industrial belt clashed with police on Wednesday morning and set a police vehicle on fire, as a campaign for higher wages entered its third week with no settlement in sight.

The violence broke out at around 10.30 a.m. in the Maleker Bari and Signboard areas of Gazipur city, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Workers had reportedly skipped their shifts and gathered outside factories before blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, bringing traffic to a halt. When police moved in to clear the road, scuffles followed and the vehicle was torched.

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Police fired tear gas and sound grenades. Crowds scattered but regrouped from other directions, and by mid-morning protests and scuffles were under way at several points in the area, including Naojor and Bangla Bazar. bdnews24 reported that the highway was blocked at three points.

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The police officer in charge of the industrial area said the morning had begun calmly before the situation turned tense.

Why Workers Are Protesting

The unrest is about pay. Thousands of garment workers have been demanding a minimum monthly wage more than double what they get now. Workers are asking for Tk 30,000, while their representative on the Minimum Wage Board has proposed Tk 32,000.

The government set up the board on 1 November, and its latest meeting has been put off to 23 November. The board has said workers would start receiving wages under the revised structure in January, but this has failed to calm the protests.

The clashes have taken a toll on production. At least 26 garment factories in Gazipur have been shut indefinitely, with others declaring general holidays.

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Bangladesh is the world's second-biggest garment exporter. The highway blockades also cut the route linking Dhaka with northern districts.

This is not the first such incident this month. Workers set fire to a police vehicle during clashes on 2 November. Police and thousands of workers clashed again in Gazipur on 17 November.

The wider unrest was continuing elsewhere in the country, particularly in Gopalganj, the home district of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Supporters of the banned Awami League and its affiliated wings had reportedly set up road blockades, leading to tighter security and arrests.

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