Goldman Sachs expects the Nifty 50 to rise to 28,500 by the end of 2027, while the Indian rupee could gradually weaken towards 96 per dollar over the next 12 months, as the global investment bank laid out its outlook for India's economy and equity markets.

According to an Informist report, Goldman Sachs sees the Indian equity market drawing support from resilient domestic demand and robust corporate earnings. The brokerage believes these factors will also make India an attractive destination for investments linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

On the macroeconomic front, Goldman Sachs expects India's GDP growth to moderate to 7.2% in 2027 from 7.6% in 2026. However, it expects private-sector credit growth to remain strong at around 17% during October-December.

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The investment bank expects inflation to remain closer to the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% in calendar year 2027. It also anticipates two more repo rate hikes in December and March, followed by a rate cut after March.

On the currency front, Goldman Sachs expects the rupee to average 94 per dollar over the next three months before gradually weakening towards 96 over the next 12 months. It believes the bulk of the rupee's depreciation against the US dollar is behind us, the report said.

India's current account deficit is expected to remain contained at 1.1% of GDP in 2027. However, a further increase in crude oil prices could derail the country's growth outlook, the bank cautioned.

Globally, AI-related capital expenditure is expected to approach $2 trillion in 2028, with spending projected to rise to around $1.8 trillion in 2027.

Goldman Sachs believes India's strong domestic demand and earnings outlook could help the country benefit from the global AI investment cycle, supporting its longer-term equity market prospects.

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