Adani Group stocks, PSU banks, real estate and technology are among the key opportunities in the Indian market, according to Gautam Shah, founder of Goldilocks Global Research. The market veteran remains constructive on equities, arguing that the recent correction has improved valuations across several sectors and created opportunities for investors to buy on dips.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Shah said the Adani Group remains one of his preferred investment themes, reiterating his positive view on the conglomerate.

"Adani Group has been one of my favourites. I think every time I've been on your channel, I've spoken about the entire Adani Group being a great opportunity," he said.

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Shah also sees a strong comeback in power and infrastructure stocks. He said valuations in these sectors have corrected over the past three to four months, while price charts are beginning to show signs of improvement.

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The banking sector remains another major preference, with Shah favouring public sector lenders over private banks.

"More PSU, less private. I think that's my favourite," he said, adding that the banking index could move towards 65,000-66,000 levels, with the possibility of reaching 70,000 by December 2027.

He also sees real estate as a major opportunity, forecasting a potential 20-40% upside in the sectoral index from current levels. Shah said the sector had already performed well over the preceding two weeks but believed there was more room for gains.

Technology is another sector where he sees considerable upside. Shah expects the Nifty IT index to move towards 40,000, implying a potential 20% gain, backed by both largecap and midcap technology stocks.

However, Shah is staying away from two sectors: autos and capital goods.

"Those two themes we're staying away from, but everything else looks very interesting," he said.

On stock selection, Shah believes investors should favour established industry leaders rather than take excessive risks with smaller companies.

"The rising tide generally carries all boats, but I think the men have been separated from the boys in the last couple of years. So I think you have to go with the big boys," he said.

He cited companies such as Indian Hotels, IndiGo, Eternal and Bajaj Finance as examples of industry leaders delivering in the current market environment. Shah cautioned against taking high risks with Grade B and Grade C companies.

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