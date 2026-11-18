The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued hall tickets for the Constable (Tradesman) computer-based examination scheduled for December 2, 2026. Candidates who cleared the initial physical test can access their admit cards through the official recruitment portal, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The admit cards was made available on November 17, 2026, for the second stage of the 2024-25 recruitment cycle. Candidates can download their hall tickets until the day of the examination (December 2).

According to the recruitment schedule, 1,81,143 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the written test after clearing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Therare 3,588 Constable (Tradesman) positions vacant that will be filled Under the recruitment drive.

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BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 Out For December 2 Exam; Check Download Link and Shift Timing

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BSF Tradesman CBT 2026: Exam Shift Timings

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Candidates need to refer to their individual admit cards to confirm their assigned shift, examination venue and reporting time.

How To Download BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 Follow the steps below to access hall tickets Open the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Locate the admit card link for the Constable (Tradesman) 2024-25 written examination. Select the relevant download link. Enter the required login credentials, including the registration number and password, as applicable. Submit the information to access the admit card. Download the hall ticket and print a copy for examination day. Official Website: BSF Recruitment Portal

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Candidates must review all information printed on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination date, reporting time and test centre address while downloading their hall tickets.

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026: What Candidates Must Know

The BSF has informed applicants that admit card download links have also been shared through the email addresses and mobile numbers registered during the application process.

Hall tickets will not be delivered by post. Candidates are therefore required to obtain their e-admit cards online before appearing for the examination.

Applicants should carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo identity document. They should also carefully read the examination-day instructions mentioned on their hall tickets.

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Candidates experiencing technical problems while downloading their hall tickets can contact the recruitment helpdesk at +91-9513251955. The assistance facility will remain operational until 4:30 PM on December 2, 2026.

BSF has advised candidates to check its official website regularly for any changes to the examination arrangements. Updates or amendments, if announced, will be published through official channels.

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