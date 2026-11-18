The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET PG 2026 following an interim stay issued by the Madras High Court. The result, originally scheduled for November 17, will now be released after the counselling authority receives further clarification or directions from the court.

The MCC, in an official notification dated November 17, confirmed that the seat allotment processing for the second round of postgraduate medical counselling has been suspended in compliance with the court's order. The decision has left candidates awaiting admission to MD, MS and other postgraduate medical courses uncertain about the next steps.

Why Has NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Been Put On Hold?

The development follows an interim order passed by the Madras High Court in a petition filed by Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre against the Government of India and other respondents.

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The court directed a temporary suspension of further admission proceedings, including the joining of students through the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) and MCC.

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The order made student joining and admission fee collection subject to clarification from the High Court's Division Bench.

Subsequently, the MCC informed candidates and participating institutions that it would not proceed with the declaration of the Round 2 allotment result until the further directions are received from the judiciary.

What Did The Madras High Court Order Say?

The November 17 order, reproduced in MCC's official notice, places an interim stay on further admission-related proceedings through both counselling authorities. It stated that student joining and fee collection will depend on clarification from the Division Bench. The notification makes it clear that the restriction is temporary and further action will depend on the court's directions.

NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Result: When Will It Be Announced?

MCC has not announced a revised date for the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result.

Under the earlier counselling timetable, the result was expected on November 17, with candidates scheduled to report to their allotted colleges between November 18 and November 24. Verification of candidates who have joined was planned for November 25.

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However, the interim stay has disrupted the arrangements and candidates should not assume that the previously announced reporting deadline remains applicable without a fresh notification.

The counselling authority has clarified that the pending result will be declared only after it receives the required clarification or directions from the Madras High Court.

Will NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Be Affected?

According to the revised counselling schedule released on November 16, Round 3 was scheduled to run from November 26 to December 4. The stray vacancy round for All India Quota seats was planned between December 16 and December 24.

Although the dates were announced before the court's intervention, the subsequent stay has raised uncertainty about whether the remaining rounds will proceed as planned or not. Any changes to the counselling calendar will depend on further court directions and fresh notifications from MCC.

What Should NEET PG 2026 Candidates Do Now?

Candidates who registered for the second round of postgraduate medical counselling should continue monitoring official announcements. They can visit the official MCC website to check counselling notices, revised schedules and seat allotment updates.

The November 17 notice is also available through the official MCC notification in PDF format.

For now, the Round 2 result remains on hold, not cancelled. Its declaration and the next stage of admission will depend on the Madras High Court's clarification and the counselling committee's subsequent notification.

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