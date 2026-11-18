Avengers: Doomsday is already seeing strong demand in India, with fans booking tickets well ahead of its December 17 release.

The Marvel film has earned over Rs 10 crore in opening-day advance gross collections, while around one lakh tickets have been sold through PVR, INOX and Cinepolis in just 19 hours.

Rs 4,300 Ticket Grabs Attention

Another detail that has caught attention is the price of tickets at select theatres. A first-day 4DX 3D ticket at Cinepolis in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, reportedly costs Rs 4,200. The final amount could go up to nearly Rs 4,300 after booking charges, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The ticket is for a show scheduled shortly after midnight on the film's opening day. The reported price has sparked comparisons with expensive movie tickets for recent releases such as Ramayana, Oppenheimer and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Although IMAX screenings are often among the costliest cinema experiences, the reported price of this 4DX 3D show has become a major talking point.

BookMyShow Sales Cross One Lakh

On BookMyShow, Avengers: Doomsday sold over one lakh tickets in its first 24 hours, with sales crossing 10,000 tickets per hour at times.

For comparison, Avengers: Endgame sold more than one million tickets on the platform in its first 24 hours in 2019. While Doomsday is still some distance from that figure, its early performance has generated considerable interest.

Doomsday Beats Past Marvel Hits

The film's opening-day advance sales have already moved past the first 24-hour figures recorded by some earlier Marvel releases.

Avengers: Endgame collected Rs 8.27 crore across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis during its first 24 hours of advance bookings in 2019. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned Rs 6.56 crore in 2021, while Avengers: Infinity War recorded Rs 5.02 crore in 2018, according to Sacnilk.

However, the comparison comes with a difference in booking timelines. Those films opened advance sales closer to their release dates, whereas Doomsday began selling tickets a month in advance. Its current numbers could rise further as additional shows are added.

ALSO READ | 'Avengers: Doomsday' To Arrive Early In India? Robert Downey Jr And Chris Evans Share Diwali Wishes | Watch

What Is Driving The Buzz?

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel franchise as Doctor Doom is one of the major attractions of Avengers: Doomsday. The strong performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier this year has also added to expectations surrounding Marvel's upcoming releases.

The next few weeks will be important for the film's advance bookings. Sales are expected to expand as more theatres, regular screenings and dubbed versions become available.

ALSO READ | Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Opens In India; Check Ticket Prices, Formats, Languages, Where To Book

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.