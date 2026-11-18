The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has not taken a decision on proposals to change the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) framework, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday in Mumbai.

Pandey's remarks come a day after Reuters had reported that the market regulator was examining proposals to restrict fresh margin-funded stock purchases based on a company's free float. The proposals were aimed at addressing risks associated with concentrated leveraged positions, particularly in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

SEBI is also not considering an extension of market hours, with Pandey citing the rising risks of cybersecurity threats. He said there was no feasibility of extending trading hours amid these risks. The SEBI chairman also said securities lending and borrowing would continue on exchange platforms. He added that full convertibility of the rupee remained a hurdle to allowing dual listings in India.

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MTF Framework

Following Reuters report, NDTV Profit reported on Tuesday, quoting sources, that SEBI had not taken a decision on proposals to link fresh margin-funded stock purchases to a company's free-float limits.

Regulatory sources told NDTV Profit that SEBI routinely discusses and evaluates the adequacy of its risk management framework. Such deliberations should not be interpreted as an indication that new regulations are imminent, they said. Any potential changes to the existing framework would be considered only after consultations with relevant stakeholders, the sources added.

Rising Exposure

The discussions come amid a sharp increase in margin-funded stock purchases. Outstanding MTF positions have reached Rs 1.53 lakh crore, or around $16.3 billion, according to the Reuters report. This represents a 29% increase from a year earlier and nearly twice the level recorded at the end of 2024.

Nearly two-thirds of the outstanding exposure is concentrated in small-cap and mid-cap stocks, according to the report. Exchange data cited by Reuters showed that at least 36 stocks had MTF-funded positions exceeding 10% of their free float, while the exposure was above 5% in more than 220 stocks.

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