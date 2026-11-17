The Securities and Exchange Board of India has not taken any decision on imposing restrictions on fresh margin-funded stock purchases based on a company's free float, regulatory sources clarified, following a media report suggesting tighter curbs on leveraged investments.

The clarification comes after a Reuters report said the market regulator was examining proposals to limit fresh margin-funded purchases in stocks where leveraged holdings cross a specified proportion of their free float.

Regulatory sources said SEBI routinely discusses, analyses and evaluates the adequacy of its risk management framework. However, such deliberations should not be viewed as an indication that new regulations are imminent, they added. Any potential changes to the existing framework would be considered only after consultations with relevant stakeholders, the sources said.

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The reported discussions come against the backdrop of a sharp increase in margin trading activity, with outstanding Margin Trading Facility positions reaching record levels.

MTF allows investors to buy shares by borrowing money from their brokers, who typically offer leverage of up to four times the investor's own capital. Interest rates on such funding generally range between 9% and 18%.

According to the Reuters report, outstanding MTF positions have climbed to Rs 1.53 lakh crore, or around $16.3 billion. This represents a 29% increase from a year ago and nearly twice the level recorded at the end of 2024.

The concentration of leveraged positions in smaller companies has also drawn attention. Nearly two-thirds of outstanding MTF exposure is reportedly concentrated in small-cap and mid-cap stocks, raising concerns about the potential impact of a sharp market correction on retail investors.

Among the proposals reportedly under consideration was a mechanism to restrict fresh MTF positions when margin-funded holdings account for a certain proportion of a company's free float.

One option discussed involved thresholds of 5-10% of free float, although no final limits had been determined, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

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Exchange data cited in the report showed that at least 36 stocks had MTF-funded positions exceeding 10% of their free float, while the exposure was above 5% in more than 220 stocks.

The report also indicated that SEBI was not considering a blanket ban on Margin Trading Facility. Any proposed changes would instead focus on managing the risks associated with concentrated leveraged positions.

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