Saif Ali Khan joined Instagram recently, and since then, the actor's account has been serving as a window into his life, family, holidays and whatnot!

Wondering what's on the feed this time? The actor has treated fans to a series of pictures from his Greece getaway with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

From romantic moments to family fun, the holiday album is giving major wanderlust, with Kareena lounging in bikinis and soaking up the sun. Sharing the pictures, Saif offered interesting captions that gave fans a glimpse into the family's holiday adventures.

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Saif Ali Khan's Holiday Album

In the first picture, the actor was seen posing beside a sign marking a sunset viewpoint. “In case there was any doubt…” he wrote.

The second photograph featured a seashore where the family had organised a treasure hunt for the children. Explaining the activity, Saif wrote, “Buried treasure! (where we hid the treasure hunt prize) the clue was a bottle on the seabed underwater ... a treasure map leading them here! They loved it!”

The actor also shared a glimpse of his holiday reading list, which included The Odyssey and Greek Myths: Gods and Goddesses. “Keeping the holiday reading suitably epic,” he captioned the picture.

Another photograph featured Kareena reading Tatler. Saif jokingly pointed out their different reading choices, writing, “We both enjoy a good read …just different genres (actually I quite like the Tatler).”

The album also featured a selfie of Saif, Kareena and Jeh. “A cabana full of characters...” he wrote.

Sharing a page from The Odyssey, the actor reflected on the experience of reading about Greek mythology while holidaying in the same region. “Reading about Odysseus and his journey across the Aegean.... and swimming in the same sea! Can't get over it!” he added.

Saif also shared a photograph of Jeh, describing it as a rare moment of quiet reflection. “I love this pic ... a rare moment of introspection ...,” he wrote.

In another picture, Taimur and Jeh were seen posing in front of a ship. Saif captioned it, “With this crew in charge ... the ship is aground!!!”

Saif also shared a romantic sunset picture with Kareena. “The sunset is meant to be the highlight .... but someone is distracting me…,” he captioned it. Meanwhile, a solo photograph of Taimur came with the caption, “Golden boy.”

The holiday album further featured a picture of Saif enjoying time on a yacht, which he captioned, “Our yachts are parked for the night …”

Another photograph showed Kareena against a beautiful architectural backdrop. “The architecture is lovely! But the view is better....” he wrote.

The actor also shared a photograph that appeared to show Taimur and Jeh fishing. Giving fans a hint of their playful sibling equation, Saif wrote, “Peace before the storm.... one is about to be pushed in by the other.... guess who.”

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What Saif Ali Khan Loves About Greece?

In the final photograph, Saif reflected on his childhood memories and his fascination with Greek mythology. Recalling how his father used to read Greek myths to him at night, the actor wrote, “My father used to read Greek myths to me at night sometimes .... and I've kept reading about how the heavens and the Earth mated to create everything else! The Greeks believed every cove had its own nymph and every grove its own dryad.... I love that thought!”

He went on to share what he loves about Greece, mentioning its secluded beaches, crystal-clear waters, long lunches, sunsets and moonlit swims.

“There's a lot to love about Greece.... the little coves and beaches, the crystal-clear water, the wonderfully salty sea you barely have to make an effort to float in ... reading a bit of Homer, long lunches, sunsets and the occasional moonlit swim.... one of our favourite holidays! P.S. - Couldn't resist the music pun!” he concluded.

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