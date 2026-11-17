Domestic intitutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities after 12 straight sessions of broad selloff amid the drastic comeback of foreign investors back home. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, DIIs brought net Rs 196 crore in Indian shares while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying spree and infused net Rs 4,195.38 crore in Indian equities. The sudden comeback of domestic buyers, however small, raises questions among market participants whether DIIs buying again now signals an apettite to absorb another round of FII-led selloff, especially amid the volatility of the global AI trade.

To be sure, FIIs turned net buyers after a two-month losing streak in Indian shares, which market analysts said, was triggered by the global AI sell-off, making India an attractive destination for FIIs. Typically, India considered as a non-AI trade destination, Additionally, the resilient and better-than-expected corporate earnings growth during the second quarter of the current fiscal, along with valuations of large-cap stocks had further impressed investors.

READ | Decoding November's Rs 65,735-Crore FII Inflow: What Flipped The Script For Foreign Investors?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"The sudden change in FPI stance was triggered by the AI sell-off in the US and other AI markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. This sell-off, in turn, was triggered by fears surrounding data centre spending in the US. The Democrats, who won both the chambers of the Congress, are opposed to indiscriminate data centre spending. They will demand guard rails for AI," said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

However, despite the renewed interest of foreign investors this month, domestic buyers continued to book profits and trimmed their holdings for nearly a fortnight. Tuesday's net investment worth Rs 196 crore came after domestic funds ended their the longest selling streak in four years. The turn in market sentiment by DIIs is in-line with the positive momentum in the domestic stock market, believe market experts.

Nifty 50 hits 25,500 after nine months

Earlier today, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled at their highest since late February, bucking weakness in Asian peers, ​as lower oil prices helped sustain a rally fuelled by record ‌foreign inflows and resilient earnings. The NSE 50-index hit its benchmark psychological level of 25,500 after nine months. The index rose as much as 210 points, or 0.83%, to an intraday high of 25,501.35 on Nov. 17. The last time the Nifty traded at these levels was Feb. 26, when it closed at 25,496.55. The Nifty Bank outperformed, closing 697.35 points, or 1.13%, higher at a record 62,273.25.

READ | Stock Market Today: Sensex Zooms 800 Points, Nifty Ends Near 25,400; Asian Paints Extends Gains

How will FIIs and DIIs impact D-Street's rally?

Commenting on the FII-DII net value, Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities told NDTV Profit that the Nifty 50 index hitting the 25,500-mark reinfoces the positive momentum in the market. ''We are seeing a collective buying by investors in certain sectors amid the bullish momentum, however this should be stock-specific. The buying interest is likely in the medium-to-short-term with the Nifty's upward swing,'' said Bathini.

Notably, Dr V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments had said last week that the sustained selling profit booking by DIIs will restrain the rally, going forward. ''But the sudden and dramatic change in the FPI stance towards India suggests that the market will remain resilient,'' added Dr V K Vijayakumar. According to Vinod Nair of Geojit, strong domestic Q2 earnings have created a high base, raising uncertainty over whether earnings momentum can be sustained into Q3 and increasing the likelihood of profit booking after the recent rally.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.