Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has said Microsoft is preparing for a fundamental shift in how its workforce operates, with artificial intelligence expected to reshape job roles, team structures and work processes.

Commenting on Microsoft's voluntary buyout programme covering around 60,000 employees, Nadella said the initiative was aimed at giving workers greater flexibility to make career decisions as the tech giant adapts its organisational structure to evolving business and technological demands.

Speaking on The Pragmatic Engineer podcast, Nadella said Microsoft's evolving business would require a different approach across teams and departments, adding that while opportunities would remain, their nature would change. "It's a very important question. Let's acknowledge that there is going to be plenty of opportunity going forward. The shape of that opportunity may be different," Nadella said.

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He said the shift would reshape team structures, collaboration and workflows across Microsoft, with team sizes and working methods changing to meet evolving business needs. "The shape of what this new thing looks like is going to be different than what it was before: team sizes and team workflows," he said.

Nadella added that he wanted Microsoft's more than 200,000 employees to continue growing professionally, but acknowledged that the workforce would need to be configured differently to meet the company's evolving requirements.

'I Wish I Could Just Sit Here And Say It Will All Be The Same'

Nadella said the voluntary exit scheme gives employees greater control over their career choices, particularly those in teams struggling to adapt to Microsoft's changing priorities. He acknowledged that some divisions had been slower than others in embracing the transition.

"I don't want to be stuck in a team that's not transforming, even inside of Microsoft. Let's face it. It's not like I can sit here and say every part of Microsoft has really got the memo," he said.

Nadella urged employees feeling professionally stuck to explore opportunities in other divisions before considering an exit, saying Microsoft continued to offer scope for career growth across the organisation.

"If you're in a team where you feel stuck professionally, you can vote with your feet. I don't want you to, because quite frankly there are many places you can go inside of Microsoft itself," Nadella said.

However, he also acknowledged that the company could not promise that existing roles, teams and working arrangements would remain unchanged. "I wish I could just sit here and say it'll all be the same. I cannot. And this is one of those places where I want to be as transparent about the change," he added.

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny over the relationship between Microsoft's aggressive investments in artificial intelligence and its workforce restructuring.

Although the company has not directly described the voluntary exit programme as an AI-related job reduction exercise, Nadella's comments point to a broader organisational shift as the technology changes how work is performed.

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What Is Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer?

Microsoft's latest Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) was announced by Chief People Officer Amy Coleman in an internal communication to employees. The programme is aimed at eligible employees at internal level 70 and below, a category that includes several senior management positions, including general managers and some vice presidents. It covers employees in four countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and India.

Unlike the company's earlier voluntary retirement programme, the latest offer does not impose minimum age or years-of-service requirements. An employee's performance rating is also not a determining factor for eligibility.

Eligible employees have until the first week of December to decide whether to accept the offer, with departures scheduled for the end of the year. The financial terms are aligned with Microsoft's standard severance arrangements.

Under the severance structure used during the company's US layoffs earlier this year, employees received at least 60 days of base pay on the payroll, with additional compensation depending on their seniority and length of service. Individual offer details are being communicated directly to eligible employees, including those based in India.

Microsoft's Workforce Restructuring In 2026

The latest initiative represents Microsoft's second major voluntary workforce reduction programme this year, following a series of job cuts over the past two years. In 2025, the company eliminated more than 15,000 positions as it adjusted its organisational structure and spending priorities.

Earlier in 2026, Microsoft introduced its first-ever Voluntary Retirement Programme, covering approximately 8,750 US employees at senior director level and below. Eligibility was determined by a combination of an employee's age and years of service, which had to total at least 70.

The company subsequently laid off around 4,800 employees, representing approximately 2% of its workforce, in July. The reductions affected several divisions, with Xbox and commercial sales among the hardest-hit areas. Hundreds of additional positions were reportedly eliminated in September.

The latest buyout programme comes as Microsoft continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and related infrastructure.

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