Customers of several major US banks reported difficulty accessing their online accounts on Monday, with JPMorgan Chase saying the disruption was caused by a technical bug and not a cyberattack.

What Happened

Users flagged problems with online banking and transactions through the outage-tracking website downdetector.com. Some Chase customers received a message that read: "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

Which Banks Were Affected

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist were listed by users as down or experiencing issues on the website. Downdetector relies on user-submitted reports, so the listings reflect what customers experienced and not a confirmation from the banks themselves.

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What Went Wrong

A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said the services were hit by a technical bug and not a cyber issue. "Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," the spokesperson said, adding that the bank was working to resolve it "as quickly as possible".

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US Bank said its own systems were not directly impacted. However, a spokesman said "clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays."

Why Zelle Matters

Zelle is a popular payments service used for instant transfers between bank accounts. Its network operator is Early Warning Services, which is owned by Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank and Wells Fargo.

As these lenders share ownership of the network, a disruption on one side can slow transfers for customers of others. This is the likely reason US Bank flagged possible delays even though it said its own systems were not directly affected.

Is Your Money Safe?

Based on the statements cited in the Associated Press report, yes. Chase said customers still have access to their accounts and funds, and the only effect it described was that some transactions were taking longer than usual. None of the statements mentions lost or missing money.

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The Microsoft Connection

The reports followed a major Microsoft outage that began on Friday and lasted for hours, affecting services including Outlook, Teams and the AI assistant Copilot.

What To Expect

No bank has given a timeline for full restoration. Customers facing delays with payments are advised to check their bank's official channels for updates.

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