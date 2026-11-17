The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note on Tuesday, following a selloff in global equities amid concerns over AI stocks. However, sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and easing crude oil prices may provide some support. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,296 level, a premium of nearly 3 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity market resumed its upward momentum, with both the benchmark indices gaining over half a percent each.

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“The Nifty 50 index appears to be undergoing a time-wise consolidation following the sharp recent up move, while the underlying tone remains positive, supported by buying interest emerging on declines. We therefore reiterate our constructive outlook and recommend maintaining a ‘buy on dips' approach, with an upside potential towards the 25,500–25,700 zone,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower, following sharp losses on Wall Street overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.80%, while the Topix dropped 1.22%. South Korea's Kospi tanked 1.63%, while the Kosdaq shed 1.46%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended sharply lower on Monday as selloff in AI stocks deepened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 739.38 points, or 1.41%, to 51,608.17, while the S&P 500 plunged 145.08 points, or 1.92%, to 7,416.59. The Nasdaq Composite closed 626.51 points, or 2.49%, lower at 24,509.76

Tech Stocks Rout

Technology stocks witnessed heavy selloff globally after Nvidia shares extended losses in US after hours trading, amid uncertainty over the chipmaker's leadership following Jensen Huang's exit.

In the US, Nvidia stock price declined 4.12%, AMD shares tanked 5.58%, Broadcom share price plunged 3.92%, and Micron Technology stock slipped 7.62%.

Japan's SoftBank Group shares shed 3.89%, while in South Korea, SK Hynix shares fell 1.25% and Samsung Electronics share price declined 2.24%.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices traded lower on signs supplies are outpacing demand. Brent crude futures declined 0.31% to $92.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.40 a barrel, down 0.37%.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices steadied after its lowest close since September 2025. Spot gold price rose 0.1% to $3,861.64 an ounce, after slipping 0.7% in the previous session. Silver price gained 0.3% to $47.17 an ounce, having tumbled 3.6% on Monday.

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