A selloff in technology stocks carried into a new week as Wall Street traders geared up for Nvidia Corp.'s high-stakes earnings and Anthropic PBC's expected market debut in the coming days.

Chipmakers got hit again, with a sector gauge sinking 5.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.7%. The S&P 500 fell 1.9% Monday, posting its biggest three-session drop since June. Despite a slump in oil prices, bonds barely budged.

Nvidia remains a focal point after Jensen Huang's departure. President Donald Trump supported calls for his reinstatement as the firm's chief and downplayed national security concerns about the ousted executive's relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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With increased scrutiny over semiconductor exports after an alleged espionage scandal involving Nvidia, the US moved to limit several countries from providing Chinese companies remote access to advanced artificial-intelligence chips and servers.

Meantime, Anthropic PBC's debut this week will not only put pressure on Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei to fill the void that Huang left as the leading pitchman for technology. It also will require the firm to show that the AI gold rush has matured beyond the picks-and-shovels phase.

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"There's been a great deal of noise in the market lately," said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. "Stocks weathered last week's Nvidia volatility, but earnings and a high-profile IPO mean this week will likely continue to revolve around tech sentiment."

Bankers expect to set a price for the Anthropic IPO on Wednesday, with trading to begin Thursday on what could be the biggest first-time share sale ever.

"The bigger question for the AI trade isn't whether Nvidia or Anthropic delivers, but whether investors are putting new money to work or simply rotating between winners and losers," said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. "How investors respond to this week's catalysts could be an important clue in how the tug-of-war between bulls and bears ultimately plays out."

OpenAI's Sam Altman said he believes the AI industry will weather the uncertainty prompted by the ousting of Nvidia CEO.

"The revenues and demand are growing so strongly that I think the industry will be fine," Altman said on-stage at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference in San Francisco. "But again, I think Jensen has played this extremely special and valuable role as someone to really drive things forward with great vision."

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Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 fell 1.9% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.6% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0995

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3179

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 159.48 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin was little changed at $65,029.43

Ether was little changed at $1,818.45 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 5.13%

Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.39%

Britain's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 5.36% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.5% to $85.50 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,851.47 an ounce

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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