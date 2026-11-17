Asian markets fell on Tuesday, with technology stocks bearing the brunt of selling as concerns over Nvidia and the artificial intelligence trade weighed on investor sentiment.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.92% to 5,002.63, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.15% to 58,977.49. The broader Topix also traded lower, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.48% to 8,910.50.

The declines followed losses on Wall Street, where Nvidia shares came under pressure amid uncertainty surrounding the chipmaker's leadership and ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement. In early Asian trading, Japan's SoftBank Group fell 4.68%. South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, both Nvidia suppliers, lost 1.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

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US equity futures were little changed after Monday's losses. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 10 points, or 0.03%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.04% and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.1%.

Nvidia Earnings Put AI Trade In Focus

Nvidia is due to announce its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday after the US market closes. The results are expected to offer investors an indication of demand for artificial intelligence chips as concerns about the sector's investment outlook weigh on technology stocks.

Uncertainty over the company's leadership has added to investor concerns following Jensen Huang's departure. Nvidia is searching for a new chief executive, while a petition seeking Huang's reinstatement has gathered more than 180,000 signatures.

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The pressure has spread across the semiconductor sector. Nvidia shares fell 4.1% in US trading on Monday. Other companies linked to the artificial intelligence investment cycle, including Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology and Sandisk, also recorded losses.

Investors are also watching Anthropic's anticipated market debut for indications of whether demand for artificial intelligence-related investments can withstand the recent weakness in sentiment.

Fed Rate Outlook Adds To Market Concerns

The outlook for US interest rates has emerged as another concern for investors after Federal Reserve officials indicated that another increase could be considered in December.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack has supported measured, incremental rate increases. Fed Governor Christopher Waller has previously said a larger increase of half a percentage point could be considered if inflationary pressures intensify.

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Interest-rate futures are pricing in an increase in December, with another move considered likely in January.

The possibility of further monetary tightening has added to pressure on technology stocks, particularly companies whose valuations and investment plans are sensitive to borrowing costs.

Oil Prices Extend Decline

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 3.6% to around $92.40 a barrel on Monday, extending its decline over the previous two weeks. Ample supplies in physical markets outweighed concerns about potential disruptions in the Middle East.

Oil prices have also weakened as US President Donald Trump has appeared reluctant to intensify military action against Iran following the Democrats' sweeping gains in the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, the weakness in equity markets has supported demand for defensive assets. US Treasury prices rose on Monday as oil declined, while a gauge of the dollar edged higher. The dollar was little changed in Asian trading on Tuesday.

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