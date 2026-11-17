Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent crude trading around $92 a barrel, as rising supplies and expectations of a global surplus weighed on the market. West Texas Intermediate dropped towards $85 a barrel after declining more than 3% on Monday.

The decline came despite continued attacks on vessels in the Middle East. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said six tankers caught fire in incidents involving mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday and Monday. The developments have kept concerns over oil shipments alive, but have not reversed the broader downward trend in prices.

Expectations of a shorter US military engagement in Iran have also weighed on crude. Vice President JD Vance said the US did not intend to remain involved in the conflict indefinitely. "We're not going to stay there forever," he told Fox News, ruling out even a two-year commitment.

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Oil has retreated from a six-month high recorded in late October as supplies from the Middle East recovered and the Trump administration held back from renewed attacks on Iran following the Democrats' midterm election victory. The International Energy Agency expects supply to exceed demand in the fourth quarter, while Goldman Sachs has warned of a potential surplus next year.

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Supply Surplus

Global oil supply is expected to average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, exceeding forecast demand by 1.7 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency said. The agency had previously projected a supply deficit for the period.

The IEA also expects a surplus of around 2 million barrels per day this quarter. It provided further details of the remaining volumes from a record release of oil reserves pledged by member countries in March. A further 71 million barrels will be made available by the end of February, including 15 million barrels of diesel to ease tightness in the fuel market.

Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to average $88 a barrel next year before falling to $78 by December 2027 as the market moves into surplus, according to a forecast published on Sunday. However, the bank sees the possibility of higher prices in the near term because of attacks on shipping in the Middle East.

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Hormuz Attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering explosions. The statement added that six tankers had caught fire in similar incidents on Sunday and Monday.

The attacks have continued even as oil prices have declined. The Strait of Hormuz remains an important route for global oil shipments, with flows through the waterway rising 78% in the third quarter to 9.1 million barrels per day from the previous quarter, according to US Energy Information Administration data. However, volumes remained below year-earlier levels.

Saudi Arabia's oil production rose sharply in October, while the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates reduced their official selling prices to compete for market share.

The recovery in Middle Eastern supplies has coincided with the US administration holding back from renewed attacks on Iran after the Democrats' midterm election victory. US President Donald Trump has appeared reluctant to intensify military action against Tehran.

Market Signals

The difference between Brent crude's two nearest futures contracts narrowed to $2.41 a barrel in backwardation on Monday, compared with more than $3 a month earlier. The smaller gap indicates that immediate supply conditions have become less tight.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a post on its official X account that it held an online meeting on Monday to discuss its review of the maximum sustainable production capacity of its members and the wider OPEC+ group.

With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters.

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