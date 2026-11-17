Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across automobiles, EMS, capital goods, IT, metals, and NBFC sector issuing fresh calls on ABB India, Cummins, Ashok Leyland, Belrise Industries, Avalon Technologies, Jupiter Wagons, Hindustan Zinc, Tech Mahindra, Astral, AWL Agri Business, Chola Finance, Pfizer while also sharing their outlook on India's IT Services and telecom sector alongside a broader view on Private vs PSU Banks and India strategy.

Several brokerages have revised target prices, earnings estimates and ratings, while others have flagged concerns around margins, valuations, execution risks and demand trends. Here is what brokerages are saying about these stocks:

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Kotak on ABB India

Maintain Sell; hike TP to Rs 6,850 from Rs 6,500

Expects high-teen revenue CAGR, supported by electrification, data-centre investments and energy-efficiency demand

Potential Mitsubishi Electric India integration and transition to 800V DC architecture offer additional growth opportunities

Keeps EPS estimates broadly unchanged; localisation and operating leverage support margins, but expensive valuations remain a concern.

Nomura on ABB India

Upgrade to Neutral from Reduce; hike TP to Rs 7,510 from Rs 6,500

Rs 129bn order backlog and strong electrification orders support sustained growth across data centres, utilities and infrastructure

Grid modernisation, energy transition and industrial investments provide structural demand tailwinds

Improving pricing and operating leverage support margin recovery, with Nomura expecting margins to have bottomed.

UBS on ABB India

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 9,900

Rs 129bn order backlog, with approximately 60% executable over four to five quarters, supports revenue acceleration into CY27

Data centres account for 15–20% of backlog and offer higher-margin opportunities, while base orders grow 43% YoY

Pricing, localisation and favourable product mix should support gross-margin recovery as commodity pressures ease

UBS on Cummins India

Maintain Sell; cut TP to Rs 3,320 from Rs 3,500

Rising competition in data-centre and conventional generator markets threatens pricing power and sustainable margins

Hyperscaler demand offers growth opportunities, but higher imported content and larger generator requirements could constrain profitability

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 11%/5%/4%; prefers ABB India and Siemens for stronger margin expansion potential.

BofA on Cummins India

Maintain Underperform; cut TP to Rs 3,985 from Rs 4,008

Data-centre demand remains robust, but commodity inflation and delayed price realisation pressure near-term profitability

Expects EBITDA margins to recover towards 19–20% by FY28–29, although management has not indicated a margin bottom

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 1–6%; margin recovery remains the principal earnings catalyst.

Kotak on Cummins India

Downgrade to Reduce from Buy; cut TP to Rs 4,500 from Rs 5,300

Data-centre investments support long-term demand, but raw-material inflation and competitive pricing constrain profitability

Expects gradual margin recovery as price increases take effect, with reinvestment required to defend market share

Cuts earnings estimates by 10–11% and lowers valuation multiple to 40x amid persistent margin uncertainty.

Nomura on Cummins India

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 5,112

Strong data-centre demand and healthy order pipeline support growth, with QSK60 engine demand exceeding available supply

Commodity inflation and delayed pricing benefits constrain margins; management remains cautious about further price increases

Expects resilient domestic demand and export recovery, although profitability visibility remains limited.

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Kotak on Ashok Leyland

Downgrade to Add from Buy; TP at Rs 180

Expects domestic CV industry volumes to grow in the mid-teens in FY27, supported by replacement demand, improving fleet profitability and infrastructure activity

Higher-tonnage vehicles, export recovery and growth in defence, spares and power solutions should support revenue and margin improvement from CY27

Hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates by 1–2%; expects 7–8% volume CAGR over FY26–29, while commodity inflation pressures near-term margins

Jefferies on Ashok Leyland

Maintain Hold; TP at Rs 160

Expects FY27 truck industry volume growth of 22%, followed by just 4% CAGR over FY27–29 as demand normalises

Commodity inflation threatens near-term margins despite improving fleet operator profitability

Raises FY27–28 revenue estimates by 9%/8%; cuts FY27 EPS by 4%, while financing subsidiary loan reconciliation remains a risk.

Goldman Sachs on Ashok Leyland

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 161

Management expects low-to-mid-teens FY27 volume growth, supported by resilient commercial vehicle demand and improving freight rates

Export recovery and normalisation of Ras Al Khaimah operations support growth, while commodity inflation keeps margins range-bound

Raises FY27–29 EPS estimates; Hinduja Leyland Finance loan-balance reconciliation remains an unresolved risk.

Jefferies on Belrise Industries

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 280

Electronics manufacturing entry and new automotive orders expand growth opportunities beyond traditional vehicle components

Aerospace revenue contribution targeted to rise from 3% to 10% over 12–18 months, supporting margin and return improvement

Forecasts 21% EBITDA and 25% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; retains earnings estimates

Jefferies on Jupiter Wagons

Maintain Underperform; cut TP to Rs 180 from Rs 185

Rs 36bn wagon order book supports production ramp-up towards 600–800 wagons monthly, while fresh Rs 16bn orders improve visibility

Odisha wheel and axle facility remains a key catalyst, with wheel production expected by end-FY28

Hikes FY27 EPS by 16% but cuts FY28–29 estimates by 12–13% amid weak execution and uncertain long-term wagon demand.

Nomura on Avalon Technologies

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 2,580 from Rs 2,767

Management raises FY27 revenue growth guidance to 30%, supported by clean energy, industrial EMS and mobility demand

HVDC orders, semiconductor equipment opportunities and Zollner partnership strengthen medium-term growth visibility

Forecasts 33%/35%/35% revenue growth over FY27–29; raises EBITDA margin estimates by 20–40bps.

Bernstein on GSK Pharma and Pfizer India

Maintain Outperform on both GSK India and Pfizer India; individual TPs not specified in the report summary

Proposed regulatory reforms could accelerate Indian clinical trials and reduce the historical 17-month drug approval lag

Expects GSK India's oncology sales to rise from Rs 3.8bn in FY28 to Rs 7.8bn in FY30, supported by Blenrep, Jemperli and Zejula

Pfizer's Prevenar 20, Emblaveo and Nurtec launches could benefit from faster approvals and earlier commercialisation

Bernstein on Private vs PSU Banks

Sector update; increasingly prefers private banks over PSU banks

Private banks regain loan and deposit market share, supported by stronger corporate lending and improving retail growth

PSU banks retain liquidity and margin advantages, but face medium-term risks from ECL provisioning, wage revisions and declining recoveries

Stronger underlying earnings growth and relatively attractive valuations favour private banks despite their greater wholesale funding dependence.

HSBC on Hindustan Zinc

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 770

Board approves approximately Rs 800bn expansion to raise refined metal capacity from 1.1mtpa to 2mtpa over three to five years

Silver refining capacity targeted to rise from 800tpa to 1,500tpa, alongside major mining and smelting investments

Approximately Rs 650–660bn represents new capex approvals; funding mix, project timelines and execution remain key monitorables

BofA on Tech Mahindra

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 1,870

Vertical-specific AI solutions, proprietary LLM capabilities and modernisation programmes support gradual revenue acceleration

Management sees further EBIT margin expansion beyond FY27, supported by employee pyramid optimisation and fixed-price execution

Potential acquisitions in financial services, healthcare and GCC capabilities could strengthen growth, but premium valuations limit upside

BofA on India IT Services

Prefers Coforge, Mphasis and Infosys

BFSI emerges as the strongest demand vertical, while retail remains weak and hi-tech spending softens

AI adoption broadens into enterprise modernisation and business-process transformation, creating medium-term opportunities

Near-term earnings upgrades remain unlikely as large-cap organic growth stays subdued and deal wins remain uneven.

Jefferies on India IT Services

Prefers Coforge and Sagility; limited scope for further re-rating

Expects gradual revenue recovery as weak deal bookings and subdued non-AI demand constrain organic growth through FY27

AI revenues, currently ~10% of sector sales, are growing rapidly, but productivity-led pricing pressure and weakness in Hi-Tech remain concerns

Rising subcontracting costs, INR appreciation and increasing competition threaten margins and could trigger earnings downgrades.

CLSA on Astral

Maintain Hold; TP at Rs 1,460

Management targets doubling volumes over five years and approximately 15% revenue and earnings CAGR

CPVC backward integration from FY28 expected to support 16–18% margins and continued market-share gains

Expects 10–15% volume growth in 3QFY27, supported by distribution expansion, new products and improving demand

CLSA on Polycab India

Maintain Outperform; TP at Rs 10,240

Premiumisation and higher-margin wires mix support profitability despite near-term volume moderation

Exports targeted to reach 10% of revenue by FY30 from approximately 6%, supported by international expansion and strong order visibility

Data centres represent approximately Rs 160–180bn addressable cable opportunity, while EHV cables and FMEG margin recovery provide additional growth catalysts.

Jefferies on India Equity Strategy

Strategy update; prefers large caps over mid- and small caps

FPI buying reaches US$11.4bn since mid-October, including record November inflows of US$9.6bn, supporting a potential sustained recovery

FPI ownership at a 12-year low of 17.3%, with 61% of large EM funds underweight India, creates scope for further foreign inflows

Financials offer positioning-led catch-up potential

Prefers FPI-heavy names including HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Reliance and Adani Ports

InCred on Chola Finance

Maintain Add; TP at Rs 2,100

Management maintains overall AUM growth guidance of ~25% with positive bias; vehicle finance growth expected at 20–22% and mortgage/SME at 24–26%

Reiterates 3.5% pre-tax RoA target, supported by improving profitability in vehicle finance, consumer and small enterprise loans, and gold loans

Asset quality expected to remain resilient despite drought risks; higher lending yields should protect margins, with no changes to earnings estimates.

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Jefferies on AWL Agri Business

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 260

Foods business valued at just ~0.15x forward sales on an implied basis, materially undervaluing its growth potential and scope for re-rating

Expects Foods revenue to scale towards Rs 150bn over the longer term, with operating leverage and backward integration driving margins towards high single digits

Forecasts 10% revenue and 12% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; improving Foods profitability and narrowing valuation gap with FMCG peers remain key catalysts

Citi on Telecom

Sector view remains constructive, supported by rational competition, favourable industry structure and continued tariff increases

Expects next industry-wide tariff hike around March 2027, supporting ARPU growth and profitability

Vodafone Idea's bank debt raise nearing completion could improve FY28 capex visibility, benefiting VI and Indus Towers

Potential promoter-level restructuring at Bharti Airtel, particularly an increase in Bharti Telecom's stake, could be viewed positively by investors

Stock preference: Bharti Hexacom > Bharti Airtel > Vodafone Idea

VI and Indus Towers offer the most immediate catalysts.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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