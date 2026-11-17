Customers at several of the largest banks in the US could not log in, check balances or move money on Monday. Tracking site Downdetector logged thousands of outage reports for JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank.

The problems began around 9 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST). Chase was the worst hit, with reports for the bank peaking at 4,829. About half of those users said they couldn't see their balances or recent transactions. Most of the rest said they couldn't log in on the website or make transfers and wires.

Reports for Bank of America peaked at just over 2,000. By 1:35 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank had passed 650 reports and Wells Fargo had about 380, according to Downdetector data cited by NBC New York. Capital One and the payments network Zelle saw smaller spikes.

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Chase said a technical problem was to blame, not a cyberattack. “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete,” a Chase spokesperson told the Associated Press. The bank said customers could still get to their accounts and money. Some people opening the Chase app saw a banner saying some services were unavailable.

Wells Fargo posted a notice on its website saying “online banking is temporarily unavailable”. It asked customers to use its ATMs, branches and phone banking until the service came back. Bank of America and U.S. Bank had not made public statements by Monday afternoon.

Zelle said its own network was working. Eric Blankenbaker, Zelle's vice president for communications, told Forbes the service was “not down”. He said problems at individual banks might be holding up some customers' payments.

The cause of the disruption is still unclear, and so is whether the banks' problems share a single source. None of the lenders has linked the outage to a cyberattack.

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A Week Of Breakdowns

This is the latest in a run of technology failures to hit the US in less than a week.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop. A communications failure first reported in the Chicago area had spread to air traffic control centres across the country. Departures were halted for four hours and 21 minutes, and more than 10,000 flights were disrupted. Cancellations carried on through the weekend.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later said upgrade work on ageing air traffic control equipment had overloaded telecommunications routers with data. “They went down,” he told reporters. Aviation officials said it was only the third nationwide ground stop in US history, after the September 11, 2001 attacks and an FAA system outage in 2023.

On the same day, a Microsoft 365 outage knocked out Outlook, Teams and Copilot for several hours.

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